Man charged after alleged racist abuse in Manchester derby

A man has been charged over alleged racist behaviour during Manchester City's home Premier League match against Manchester United.

Police responded to complaints over the actions of a spectator during the December 7 match at the Etihad Stadium, where United won 2-1 against their neighbours.

It was alleged he directed racist gestures and sounds towards players.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said 41-year-old Anthony Burke would appear at Salford and Manchester Magistrates Court on April 15.

GMP said "Anthony Burke of Wythenshawe has been charged with a racially aggravated section 5 public order act."

The police statement added: "At around 6.55pm on Saturday 7 December 2019 police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged racist gestures and sounds towards players during the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium."