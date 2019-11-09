A-League Review: Western United go second after VAR controversy, Glory earn Jets draw

Western United overcame a contentious VAR decision to claim a 2-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers and second spot in the A-League on Saturday.

Andrew Durante and Kwabena Appiah-Kubi scored either side of half-time at GMHBA Stadium to complete the home side's recovery from Mitchell Duke's cool fifth-minute opener.

Their task was made more difficult by a curious call that went against Scott McDonald in the early stages of the second half.

Wanderers goalkeeper Daniel Lopar blocked McDonald's close-range header but not before it crossed the line, or so it seemed on television replays.

VAR reviewed the footage and eventually determined the ball had not completely entered the goal, despite seemingly convincing evidence to the contrary.

United's anger gave way to joy when Appiah-Kubi cushioned Ersan Gulum's wayward effort and clinically beat Lopar on the turn, his 58th-minute winner sending Mark Rudan's men above Western Sydney by virtue of goals scored.

There was late drama in the early game as Perth Glory salvaged a 1-1 draw away to winless Newcastle Jets.

Diego Castro forced in an 86th-minute equaliser amid a goalmouth scramble to cancel out Jason Hoffman's well-taken finish, which had given Newcastle a first-half lead.

Alex Grant was shown a second yellow card a minute after Castro's goal but 10-man Perth saw out the draw, their third in five games.