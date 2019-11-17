A-League Review: Roar snap winless streak in seven-goal thriller, Sydney overcome Victory

Brisbane Roar ended their goal drought in stunning style to deliver boss Robbie Fowler a breakthrough A-League win in a 4-3 triumph over Melbourne City.

Roy O'Donovan converted his second penalty to complete a match-turning hat-trick in the 83rd minute as Brisbane twice recovered from two-goal deficits at Dolphin Stadium in Redcliffe.

The fit-again Jamie Maclaren had fired City two goals clear in the first half and finished the match with a treble of his own by heading home a cross a mere minute after O'Donovan's first.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway hit back on the hour and then went down under Rostyn Griffiths' challenge, enabling O'Donovan to drag Roar level with 26 minutes remaining.

There was time left for the Irish striker to convert another spot-kick following Denis Genreau's handball, securing head coach Fowler a first win in charge of the Queensland club.

City's collapse leaves the leaders a point above Sydney FC, who earned Big Blue bragging rights with a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Melbourne Victory at Jubilee Stadium.

Adam Le Fondre cancelled out Ola Toivonen's first-half header before Kosta Barbarouses drove the dagger into the club he left at the end of last season.

The new Sydney signing prodded in the winner in the 68th minute to pile the pressure on Victory boss Marco Kurz, who has presided over a solitary win from six games this term.