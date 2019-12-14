A-League Review: More misery for Wanderers and Victory as Sydney FC surge out of sight

Western Sydney Wanderers suffered a fifth successive loss as Perth Glory's resurgence continued in a 2-0 win in the final game of the A-League's triple-header on Saturday.

Glory defenders Gregory Wuthrich and Alex Grant scored from set-pieces either side of half-time to pile further pressure on beleaguered Wanderers boss Markus Babbel.

His team went unbeaten through the opening four rounds but have now failed to gain a point since the beginning of November.

Reigning premiers Perth, convincing 3-0 winners over Melbourne City last weekend, are up to fifth.

Marco Kurz finds himself in a similar position to compatriot Babbel following Melbourne Victory's disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Wellington Phoenix in the early match.

The signings of Robbie Kruse and Andrew Nabbout sparked excitement in pre-season but Kurz's men have been held to a single goal or less in all but one of their 10 games this term.

It could have been worse for the hosts given they were forced to play with 10 men after Kristijan Dobras, who hit the post in the first half, was shown a straight red card on the hour for a high boot on Cameron Devlin.

Luke DeVere headed against the crossbar for Wellington, who remain two points ahead of eighth-placed Victory.

Meanwhile, at Jubilee Stadium, Sydney FC extended their lead at the top to a commanding eight points.

The Sky Blues prevailed 1-0 over a plucky Central Coast Mariners side thanks to Kosta Barbarouses' fifth-minute goal, the striker converting Rhyan Grant's cross.