A-League Review: Berisha puts Western United on brink of Finals

Western United all but sealed their place in the A-League Finals as Besart Berisha scored twice in a 2-0 win at Perth Glory.

Three points took United - playing their debut season - into the top six ahead of Adelaide United on goal difference.

With Adelaide having completed their regular season, Mark Rudan's sixth-placed side need only collect a point or avoid a 15-goal swing in their remaining two matches.

They could yet climb as high as third, leapfrogging Wednesday's fifth-placed opponents Perth in the process, with Berisha in inspired form.

His goals were slightly fortuitous, the first ricocheting in as Liam Reddy flapped at a cross, with the second a penalty early in the second half, but the veteran forward posed a threat throughout.

In the day's late game between two sides playing for the final time in 2019-20, Western Sydney Wanderers ran out 2-1 winners over Melbourne Victory.

Pirmin Schwegler calmly placed in the opener late in the first half, before Jordan O'Doherty's superb first-time finish doubled the advantage.

Victory quickly responded as Andrew Nabbout was left unmarked and onside in the six-yard box, but it counted for little.