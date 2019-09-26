NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Wuhan: Svitolina prend une claque

Reuters

Surprise au tournoi de Wuhan où Elina Svitolina a été sèchement battue en quarts de finale par l'Américaine Alison Riske. La n°3 mondiale, qui reste sur des défaites dès le 2e tour à Zhengzhou et à Guangzhou, n'a sauvé que quatre petits jeux (6-1, 6-3).

En demi-finales, Riske affrontera la Tchèque Petra Kvitova. L'autre rencontre opposera la n°1 mondiale Ashleigh Barty, tombeuse en trois sets de Petra Martic (7-6 [6], 3-6, 6-3), à la Biélorusse Aryna Sabalenka.

