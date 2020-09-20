WTA - Strasbourg : Ça passe pour Clara Burel

Clara Burel ne va pas regretter son changement d’adversaire. Alors qu’elle devait initialement affronter Kiki Bertens, tête de série numéro 3, au premier tour du tournoi WTA de Strasbourg, la Française s’est finalement confrontée à Katerina Bondarenko, 284eme mondiale. En effet, le forfait de Karolina Pliskova, tête de série numéro 1, a contraint les organisateurs à réorganiser le tableau. Mais Clara Burel a démarré la rencontre de manière difficile, concédant la première manche en une demi-heure. Mais la 433eme mondiale a trouvé les ressources pour dominer sans coup férir le deuxième set puis, grâce à deux breaks en tout début de dernière manche, s’imposer (3-6, 6-1, 6-4). Anastasia Pavluychenkova s’est également qualifiée aux dépens d’Alison van Uytvanck (6-3, 7-5) et retrouvera au deuxième tour Jil Teichmann, qui a éliminé la tête de série numéro 6 du tournoi, Amanda Anisimova (6-2, 6-3).
STRASBOURG (France, WTA International, terre battue, 225 500€)
Tenante du titre : Dayana Yastremska (UKR)
Premier tour
Bertens (PBS, n°3) - Bye
Davis (USA) - Ostapenko (LET)
Diyas (KAZ) - McHale (USA, Q)
Hibino (JAP) - Stephens (USA, n°8)
Burel (FRA, WC) bat Bondarenko (UKR) : 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
Tomljanovic (AUS) - Zhang (CHN, Q)
Hercog (SLO) - Cornet (FRA)
Minnen (BEL, Q) - Rybakina (KAZ, n°5)
Alexandrova (RUS, n°7) - Hsieh (TPE)
Siniakova (RTC) - Pera (USA)
Blinkova (RUS) - Goerges (ALL, LL)
Perez (AUS, Q) - Sabalenka (BIE)
Teichmann (SUI) bat Anisimova (USA, n°6) : 6-2, 6-3
Pavluychenkova (RUS) bat van Uytvanck (BEL) : 6-3, 7-5
Linette (POL) - Parmentier (FRA, WC)
Svitolina (UKR, n°2) - Bye
