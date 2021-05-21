NBA.COM : Le site officiel
WTA - Parme : Une finale Gauff - Q.Wiang

La finale du tournoi WTA de Parme opposera samedi Coco Gauff à Qiang Wang. Vendredi, en demi-finales, la jeune Américaine a disposé difficilement de Siniakova, tandis que la Chinoise a dominé Sloane Stephens plus aisément.

Deux ans après avoir triomphé pour la première fois de sa jeune carrière, à Linz, alors qu'elle n'avait que 15 ans, Coco Gauff, désormais 17 ans, est de retour en finale. Devenue la favorite naturelle du tournoi de Parme après l'élimination des deux premières têtes de séries Serena Williams et Petra Martic, la petite pépite US classée au 30eme rang mondial a pris rendez-vous pour une nouvelle finale, sa première cette saison mais aussi la première pour elle sur terre battue, vendredi en s'imposant dans la douleur (7-5, 1-6, 6-2) face à la Tchèque Katerina Siniakova.

Première finale depuis octobre 2019 également pour Wang !





Pour ajouter un deuxième titre à son palmarès après sa victoire de 2019 en Autriche, Gauff devra maintenant se débarrasser en finale de Qiang Wang. Comme sa future adversaire en finale, la Chinoise, tête de série numéro 6 du tournoi (l'Américaine est numéro 3), a fait respecter la hiérarchie vendredi en demi-finales en disposant plus aisément (6-2, 7-6) - elle est toutefois revenue de 1-5 à 5-5 dans le deuxième set - d'une autre représentante des Etats-Unis Sloane Stephens. La 48eme au classement disputera samedi contre Gauff sa septième finale. En revanche, elle n'en a plus disputée depuis octobre 2019. Ce même mois qui avait vu Cori Gauff soulever son premier trophée.



PARME (Italie, WTA 250, terre battue, 193 677 €)
1ere édition

Finale
Gauff (USA, n°3) - Q.Wang (CHN, n°6)

Demi-finales
Gauff (USA, n°3) bat Siniakova (RTC) : 7-5, 1-6, 6-2
Q.Wang (CHN, n°6) bat Stephens (USA) : 6-2, 7-6 (3)

Quarts de finale
Siniakova (RTC) bat Garcia (FRA, n°8) : 7-5, 6-1
Gauff (USA, n°3) bat Anisimova (USA, n°5) : 6-3, 6-3
Stephens (USA) bat Errani (ITA) : 6-3, 6-0
Q.Wang (CHN, n°6) - Martic (CRO, n°2) : 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-5

Huitièmes de finale
Siniakova (RTC) bat S.Williams (USA, n°1) : 7-6 (4), 6-2
Garcia (FRA, n°8) bat Friedsam (ALL, Q) : 6-2, 6-4
Gauff (USA, n°3) bat Giorgi (ITA) : 6-2, 6-3
Anisimova (USA, n°5) bat Schmiedlova (SLQ, Q) : 6-2, 6-4

Errani (ITA) bat Sorribes Tormo (ESP, n°7) : 4-6, 7-5, 2-2 abandon
Stephens (USA) bat Kasatkina (RUS, n°4) : 1-6, 6-4, 7-5
Q.Wang (CHN, n°6) bat Di Giuseppe (ITA, Q) : 6-4, 6-4
Martic (CRO, n°2) bat Samsonova (RUS, LL) : 7-6 (5), 6-3

1er tour
S.Williams (USA, n°1) bat Pigato (ITA, Q) : 6-3, 6-2
Siniakova (RTC) bat Tauson (DAN) : 6-1, 6-3
Friedsam (ALL, Q) bat Golubic (SUI) : 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-2
Garcia (FRA, n°8) bat Ormaechea (ARG, Q) : 6-4, 6-4

Gauff (USA, n°3) bat Kanepi (EST) : 7-6 (6), 7-6 (7)
Giorgi (ITA) bat McHale (USA) : 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4
Schmiedlova (SLQ, Q) bat V.Williams (USA) : 5-7, 6-2, 6-2
Anisimova (USA, n°5) bat Paolini (ITA) : 6-2, 6-1

Sorribes Tormo (ESP, n°7) bat Pera (USA) : 6-4, 6-2
Errani (ITA) bat Bogdan (ROU) : 7-5, 4-6, 6-1
Stephens (USA) bat McNally (USA, Q) : 7-6 (4), 6-4
Kasatkina (RUS, n°4) bat Hsieh (TPE) : 6-4, 6-3

Q.Wang (CHN, n°6) bat Doi (JAP) : 6-2, 5-7, 6-1
Di Giuseppe (ITA, Q) bat Hibino (JAP) : 7-5, 7-6 (5)
Samsonova (RUS, LL) bat Gatto-Monticone (ITA, WC) : 6-2, 6-2
Martic (CRO, n°2) bat Gracheva (RUS) : 6-4, 6-2
