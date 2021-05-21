WTA - Parme : Une finale Gauff - Q.Wiang

Première finale depuis octobre 2019 également pour Wang !



🇺🇸 @CocoGauff is into her first career WTA final on clay, beating Siniakova 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 in Parma!



🇨🇳 Wang gets the win over Sloane Stephens to book a spot in the Parma final, her first time back in a final since 2018.



PARME (Italie, WTA 250, terre battue, 193 677 €)

Demi-finales

Quarts de finale

Garcia (FRA, n°8)

Huitièmes de finale

Garcia (FRA, n°8)

1er tour

Garcia (FRA, n°8)

Deux ans après avoir triomphé pour la première fois de sa jeune carrière, à Linz, alors qu'elle n'avait que 15 ans,Devenue la favorite naturelle du tournoi de Parme après l'élimination des deux premières têtes de séries Serena Williams et Petra Martic, la petite pépite US classée au 30eme rang mondial a pris rendez-vous pour une nouvelle finale,, vendredi en s'imposant dans la douleur (7-5, 1-6, 6-2) face à la Tchèque Katerina Siniakova.Pour ajouter un deuxième titre à son palmarès après sa victoire de 2019 en Autriche,Comme sa future adversaire en finale, la Chinoise, tête de série numéro 6 du tournoi (l'Américaine est numéro 3), a fait respecter la hiérarchie vendredi en demi-finales en disposant plus aisément (6-2, 7-6) - elle est toutefois revenue de 1-5 à 5-5 dans le deuxième set - d'une autre représentante des Etats-Unis Sloane Stephens.En revanche, elle n'en a plus disputée depuis octobre 2019. Ce même mois qui avait vu Cori Gauff soulever son premier trophée.Gauff (USA, n°3) - Q.Wang (CHN, n°6)bat Siniakova (RTC) : 7-5, 1-6, 6-2bat Stephens (USA) : 6-2, 7-6 (3)bat: 7-5, 6-1bat Anisimova (USA, n°5) : 6-3, 6-3bat Errani (ITA) : 6-3, 6-0- Martic (CRO, n°2) : 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-5bat S.Williams (USA, n°1) : 7-6 (4), 6-2bat Friedsam (ALL, Q) : 6-2, 6-4bat Giorgi (ITA) : 6-2, 6-3bat Schmiedlova (SLQ, Q) : 6-2, 6-4bat Sorribes Tormo (ESP, n°7) : 4-6, 7-5, 2-2 abandonbat Kasatkina (RUS, n°4) : 1-6, 6-4, 7-5bat Di Giuseppe (ITA, Q) : 6-4, 6-4bat Samsonova (RUS, LL) : 7-6 (5), 6-3bat Pigato (ITA, Q) : 6-3, 6-2bat Tauson (DAN) : 6-1, 6-3bat Golubic (SUI) : 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-2bat Ormaechea (ARG, Q) : 6-4, 6-4bat Kanepi (EST) : 7-6 (6), 7-6 (7)bat McHale (USA) : 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4bat V.Williams (USA) : 5-7, 6-2, 6-2bat Paolini (ITA) : 6-2, 6-1bat Pera (USA) : 6-4, 6-2bat Bogdan (ROU) : 7-5, 4-6, 6-1bat McNally (USA, Q) : 7-6 (4), 6-4bat Hsieh (TPE) : 6-4, 6-3bat Doi (JAP) : 6-2, 5-7, 6-1bat Hibino (JAP) : 7-5, 7-6 (5)bat Gatto-Monticone (ITA, WC) : 6-2, 6-2bat Gracheva (RUS) : 6-4, 6-2