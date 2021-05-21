WTA - Parme : Une finale Gauff - Q.Wiang

Première finale depuis octobre 2019 également pour Wang !
Pour ajouter un deuxième titre à son palmarès après sa victoire de 2019 en Autriche, Gauff devra maintenant se débarrasser en finale de Qiang Wang. Comme sa future adversaire en finale, la Chinoise, tête de série numéro 6 du tournoi (l'Américaine est numéro 3), a fait respecter la hiérarchie vendredi en demi-finales en disposant plus aisément (6-2, 7-6) - elle est toutefois revenue de 1-5 à 5-5 dans le deuxième set - d'une autre représentante des Etats-Unis Sloane Stephens. La 48eme au classement disputera samedi contre Gauff sa septième finale. En revanche, elle n'en a plus disputée depuis octobre 2019. Ce même mois qui avait vu Cori Gauff soulever son premier trophée.
PARME (Italie, WTA 250, terre battue, 193 677 €)
1ere édition
Finale
Gauff (USA, n°3) - Q.Wang (CHN, n°6)
Demi-finales
Gauff (USA, n°3) bat Siniakova (RTC) : 7-5, 1-6, 6-2
Q.Wang (CHN, n°6) bat Stephens (USA) : 6-2, 7-6 (3)
Quarts de finale
Siniakova (RTC) bat Garcia (FRA, n°8) : 7-5, 6-1
Gauff (USA, n°3) bat Anisimova (USA, n°5) : 6-3, 6-3
Stephens (USA) bat Errani (ITA) : 6-3, 6-0
Q.Wang (CHN, n°6) - Martic (CRO, n°2) : 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-5
Huitièmes de finale
Siniakova (RTC) bat S.Williams (USA, n°1) : 7-6 (4), 6-2
Garcia (FRA, n°8) bat Friedsam (ALL, Q) : 6-2, 6-4
Gauff (USA, n°3) bat Giorgi (ITA) : 6-2, 6-3
Anisimova (USA, n°5) bat Schmiedlova (SLQ, Q) : 6-2, 6-4
Errani (ITA) bat Sorribes Tormo (ESP, n°7) : 4-6, 7-5, 2-2 abandon
Stephens (USA) bat Kasatkina (RUS, n°4) : 1-6, 6-4, 7-5
Q.Wang (CHN, n°6) bat Di Giuseppe (ITA, Q) : 6-4, 6-4
Martic (CRO, n°2) bat Samsonova (RUS, LL) : 7-6 (5), 6-3
1er tour
S.Williams (USA, n°1) bat Pigato (ITA, Q) : 6-3, 6-2
Siniakova (RTC) bat Tauson (DAN) : 6-1, 6-3
Friedsam (ALL, Q) bat Golubic (SUI) : 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-2
Garcia (FRA, n°8) bat Ormaechea (ARG, Q) : 6-4, 6-4
Gauff (USA, n°3) bat Kanepi (EST) : 7-6 (6), 7-6 (7)
Giorgi (ITA) bat McHale (USA) : 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4
Schmiedlova (SLQ, Q) bat V.Williams (USA) : 5-7, 6-2, 6-2
Anisimova (USA, n°5) bat Paolini (ITA) : 6-2, 6-1
Sorribes Tormo (ESP, n°7) bat Pera (USA) : 6-4, 6-2
Errani (ITA) bat Bogdan (ROU) : 7-5, 4-6, 6-1
Stephens (USA) bat McNally (USA, Q) : 7-6 (4), 6-4
Kasatkina (RUS, n°4) bat Hsieh (TPE) : 6-4, 6-3
Q.Wang (CHN, n°6) bat Doi (JAP) : 6-2, 5-7, 6-1
Di Giuseppe (ITA, Q) bat Hibino (JAP) : 7-5, 7-6 (5)
Samsonova (RUS, LL) bat Gatto-Monticone (ITA, WC) : 6-2, 6-2
Martic (CRO, n°2) bat Gracheva (RUS) : 6-4, 6-2