WTA - Adelaide : Garcia chute d'entrée

ADELAIDE (Australie, WTA 500, dur extérieure, 441 920€)
Tenante du titre : Ashleigh Barty (AUS)
1er tour
Barty (AUS, n°1) - Bye
Zheng (CHI) - Collins (USA)
Stosur (AUS, WC) - Qualifiée
Remplaçante - Swiatek (POL, n°5)
Mertens (BEL, n°4) - Bye
Sevastova (LET) bat Garcia (FRA) : 6-2, 6-4
Teichmann (SUI) - Mladenovic (FRA)
Wang (CHN, n°8) bat Gadecki (AUS, WC) : 6-4 6-3
Martic (CRO, n°6) - Qualifiée
Qualifiée - Qualifiée
Rogers (USA) bat Kudermetova (RUS) : 6-3, 7-6 (4)
Konta (GBR, n°3) - Bye
Putintseva (KAZ, n°7) - Siegemund (ALL)
Qualifiée - Tomljanovic (AUS, WC)
Blinkova (RUS) - Qualifiée
Bencic (SUI, n°2) - Bye