WTA - Adelaide : Garcia chute d'entrée

La Française Caroline Garcia, 43eme joueuse mondiale, a été éliminée au premier tour du tournoi d'Adélaide, contre la Lettone Anastasija Sevastova, 53eme joueuse mondiale, en deux manches (6-2, 6-4) et 1h22 de jeu.

ADELAIDE (Australie, WTA 500, dur extérieure, 441 920€)
Tenante du titre : Ashleigh Barty (AUS)

1er tour
Barty (AUS, n°1) - Bye
Zheng (CHI) - Collins (USA)
Stosur (AUS, WC) - Qualifiée
Remplaçante - Swiatek (POL, n°5)

Mertens (BEL, n°4) - Bye
Sevastova (LET) bat Garcia (FRA) : 6-2, 6-4
Teichmann (SUI) - Mladenovic (FRA)
Wang (CHN, n°8) bat Gadecki (AUS, WC) : 6-4 6-3

Martic (CRO, n°6) - Qualifiée
Qualifiée - Qualifiée
Rogers (USA) bat Kudermetova (RUS) : 6-3, 7-6 (4)
Konta (GBR, n°3) - Bye

Putintseva (KAZ, n°7) - Siegemund (ALL)
Qualifiée - Tomljanovic (AUS, WC)
Blinkova (RUS) - Qualifiée
Bencic (SUI, n°2) - Bye
