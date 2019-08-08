NBA.COM : Le site officiel
WTA Tour

Toronto: Kenin expédie Yastremska

Reuters

Deux jours après sa belle victoire au premier tour du tournoi de Toronto, face à la numéro 1 mondiale, Ashleigh Barty, Sofia Kenin a continué sur sa lancée en battant ce jeudi la Tchèque Dayana Yastremska (6-2, 6-2).

Moins d'une heure (58 minutes) pour l'Américaine de 20 ans qui n'a laissé aucune chance à son adversaire, et affrontera en quarts, la gagnante du match opposant Belinda Bencic à Elina Svitolina.

Précédent Toronto: Williams en huitièmes
Lire
Toronto: Williams en huitièmes
Suivant

Dernières actualités