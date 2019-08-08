Toronto: Kenin expédie Yastremska

Deux jours après sa belle victoire au premier tour du tournoi de Toronto, face à la numéro 1 mondiale, Ashleigh Barty, Sofia Kenin a continué sur sa lancée en battant ce jeudi la Tchèque Dayana Yastremska (6-2, 6-2).

Moins d'une heure (58 minutes) pour l'Américaine de 20 ans qui n'a laissé aucune chance à son adversaire, et affrontera en quarts, la gagnante du match opposant Belinda Bencic à Elina Svitolina.

.@SofiaKenin is through to the QFs in her Rogers Cup debut!



The young breaks Dayana Yastremska twice in each set to win a battle of WTA rising stars in 56 minutes, 6-2, 6-2.



Up next for Kenin will be either No. 6 seed Svitolina or No. 11 Bencic.#USOpenSeries #RC19 pic.twitter.com/Llu07yGPkb