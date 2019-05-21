Strasbourg: Barty déclare forfait

Le tournoi de Strasbourg perd sa tête de série n°1, l'Australienne Ashleigh Barty, qui a déclaré forfait ce mardi matin alors qu'elle devait faire son entrée en lice contre sa compatriote Daria Gavrilova.

"Ce n'est jamais une décision facile, mais c'est la bonne, a indiqué la huitième joueuse mondiale, qui souffre du bras droit. J'ai un calendrier chargé ces deux prochains mois, il faut que je fasse attention à mon corps."

Due to a right arm injury, @ashbar96 will be unable to play at the #IS19 @wta_strasboug and has withdrawn from the tournament. We’re disappointed to make this unfortunate announcement, but we wish her a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/T2ibtSWkg5