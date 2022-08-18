Mondial (H) : Le programme et les résultats complets
CHAMPIONNAT DU MONDE DE VOLLEY 2022 (H)
Du 26 août au 11 septembre en Pologne et en Slovénie
TOUR PRELIMINAIRE
Groupe A (à Katowice en Pologne)
Porto Rico
Serbie
Tunisie
Ukraine
Samedi 27 août
17h30 : Tunisie - Porto Rico
20h30 : Ukraine - Serbie
Lundi 29 août
17h30 : Serbie - Porto Rico
20h30 : Ukraine - Tunisie
Mercredi 31 août
17h30 : Serbie - Tunisie
20h30 : Ukraine - Porto Rico
Groupe B (à Ljubljana en Slovénie)
1- Japon 3 points
2- Brésil 2
3- Cuba 1
4- Qatar 0
Vendredi 26 août
Brésil - Cuba : 3-2 (31-33, 21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 18-16)
Japon - Qatar : 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-15)
Dimanche 28 août
11h00 : Cuba - Qatar
14h00 : Brésil - Japon
Mardi 30 août
11h00 : Brésil - Qatar
14h00 : Japon - Cuba
Groupe C (à Katowice en Pologne)
1- Etats-Unis, 3 points
2- Mexique, 0
Bulgarie
Pologne
Vendredi 26 août
Etats-Unis - Mexique : 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-12)
20h30 : Pologne - Bulgarie
Dimanche 28 août
17h30 : Etats-Unis - Bulgarie
20h30 : Pologne - Mexique
Mardi 30 août
17h30 : Mexique - Bulgarie
20h30 : Pologne - Etats-Unis
Groupe D (à Ljubljana en Slovénie)
Cameroun
France
Allemagne
Slovénie
Vendredi 26 août
17h30 : France - Allemagne
20h30 : Slovénie - Cameroun
Dimanche 28 août
17h30 : Allemagne - Cameroun
20h30 : France - Slovénie
Mardi 30 août
17h30 : France - Cameroun
20h30 : Slovénie - Allemagne
Groupe E (à Ljubljana en Slovénie)
Canada
Chine
Italie
Turquie
Samedi 27 août
11h00 : Turquie - Chine
21h15 : Italie - Canada
Lundi 29 août
11h00 : Canada - Chine
21h15 : Italie - Turquie
Mercredi 31 août
14h00 : Canada- Turquie
21h15 : Italie - Chine
Groupe F (à Ljubljana en Slovénie)
Argentine
Egypte
Iran
Pays-Bas
Samedi 27 août
14h00 : Pays-Bas - Egypte
17h30 : Argentine - Iran
Lundi 29 août
14h00 : Argentine - Pays-Bas
17h30 : Iran - Egypte
Mercredi 31 août
11h00 : Argentine - Egypte
17h30 : Iran - Pays-Bas
>>> Les deux premiers de chaque groupe et les quatre meilleurs troisièmes sont qualifiés pour la phase finale.
PHASE FINALE
Huitièmes de finale
Du 3 au 6 septembre à Ljubljana et Gliwice
Quart de finale
Le 7 septembre à Ljubljana et le 8 à Gliwice
Demi-finales
Le 10 septembre à Katowice
Petite finale
Le 11 septembre à Katowice
Finale
Le 11 septembre à Katowice