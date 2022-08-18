Mondial (H) : Le programme complet

CHAMPIONNAT DU MONDE DE VOLLEY 2022 (H)

Du 26 août au 11 septembre en Pologne et en Slovénie

TOUR PRELIMINAIRE

Groupe A (à Katowice en Pologne)

Samedi 27 août

Lundi 29 août

Mercredi 31 août

Groupe B (à Ljubljana en Slovénie)

Vendredi 26 août

Dimanche 28 août

Mardi 30 août

Groupe C (à Katowice en Pologne)



Vendredi 26 août

Dimanche 28 août

Mardi 30 août

Groupe D (à Ljubljana en Slovénie)



France

Vendredi 26 août

France

Dimanche 28 août

France

Mardi 30 août

France

Groupe E (à Ljubljana en Slovénie)



Samedi 27 août

Lundi 29 août

Mercredi 31 août

Groupe F (à Ljubljana en Slovénie)



Samedi 27 août

Lundi 29 août

Mercredi 31 août

PHASE FINALE

Huitièmes de finale

Quart de finale

Demi-finales

Petite finale

Finale

Porto RicoSerbieTunisieUkraineTunisie - Porto RicoUkraine - SerbieSerbie - Porto RicoUkraine - TunisieSerbie - TunisieUkraine - Porto RicoBrésilCubaJaponQatarBrésil - CubaJapon - QatarCuba - QatarBrésil - JaponBrésil - QatarJapon - CubaBulgarieMexiquePologneEtats-UnisEtats-Unis - MexiquePologne - BulgarieEtats-Unis - BulgariePologne - MexiqueMexique - BulgariePologne - Etats-UnisCamerounAllemagneSlovénie- AllemagneSlovénie - CamerounAllemagne - Cameroun- Slovénie- CamerounSlovénie - AllemagneCanadaChineItalieTurquieTurquie - ChineItalie - CanadaCanada - ChineItalie - TurquieCanada- TurquieItalie - ChineArgentineEgypteIranPays-BasPays-Bas - EgypteArgentine - IranArgentine - Pays-BasIran - EgypteArgentine - EgypteIran - Pays-Bas>>> Les deux premiers de chaque groupe et les quatre meilleurs troisièmes sont qualifiés pour la phase finale.Du 3 au 6 septembre à Ljubljana et GliwiceLe 7 septembre à Ljubljana et le 8 à GliwiceLe 10 septembre à KatowiceLe 11 septembre à KatowiceLe 11 septembre à Katowice