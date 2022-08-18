NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Volley-ball

Mondial (H) : Le programme complet

Découvrez le programme complet de la 20eme édition du championnat du monde masculin de volley, qui se tiendra du 26 août au 11 septembre en Pologne et en Slovénie. La Pologne, sacrée en 2018, défendra son titre, alors que la France rêve de faire mieux que sa septième place de la dernière édition.

panoramic

CHAMPIONNAT DU MONDE DE VOLLEY 2022 (H)
Du 26 août au 11 septembre en Pologne et en Slovénie

TOUR PRELIMINAIRE
Groupe A (à Katowice en Pologne)
Porto Rico
Serbie
Tunisie
Ukraine

Samedi 27 août 
17h30 : Tunisie - Porto Rico
20h30 : Ukraine - Serbie

Lundi 29 août 
17h30 : Serbie - Porto Rico
20h30 : Ukraine - Tunisie

Mercredi 31 août 
17h30 : Serbie - Tunisie
20h30 : Ukraine - Porto Rico

Groupe B (à Ljubljana en Slovénie)
Brésil
Cuba
Japon
Qatar

Vendredi 26 août 
11h00 : Brésil - Cuba
14h00 : Japon - Qatar

Dimanche 28 août 
11h00 : Cuba - Qatar
14h00 : Brésil - Japon

Mardi 30 août 
11h00 : Brésil - Qatar
14h00 : Japon - Cuba

Groupe C (à Katowice en Pologne)
Bulgarie
Mexique
Pologne
Etats-Unis

Vendredi 26 août 
17h30 : Etats-Unis - Mexique
20h30 : Pologne - Bulgarie

Dimanche 28 août 
17h30 : Etats-Unis - Bulgarie
20h30 : Pologne - Mexique

Mardi 30 août 
17h30 : Mexique - Bulgarie
20h30 : Pologne - Etats-Unis

Groupe D (à Ljubljana en Slovénie)
Cameroun
France
Allemagne
Slovénie

Vendredi 26 août 
17h30 : France - Allemagne
20h30 : Slovénie - Cameroun

Dimanche 28 août 
17h30 : Allemagne - Cameroun
20h30 : France - Slovénie

Mardi 30 août 
17h30 : France - Cameroun
20h30 : Slovénie - Allemagne

Groupe E (à Ljubljana en Slovénie)
Canada
Chine
Italie
Turquie

Samedi 27 août 
11h00 : Turquie - Chine
21h15 : Italie - Canada

Lundi 29 août 
11h00 : Canada - Chine
21h15 : Italie - Turquie

Mercredi 31 août 
14h00 : Canada- Turquie
21h15 : Italie - Chine

Groupe F (à Ljubljana en Slovénie)
Argentine
Egypte
Iran
Pays-Bas

Samedi 27 août 
14h00 : Pays-Bas - Egypte
17h30 : Argentine - Iran

Lundi 29 août 
14h00 : Argentine - Pays-Bas
17h30 : Iran - Egypte

Mercredi 31 août 
11h00 : Argentine - Egypte
17h30 : Iran - Pays-Bas

>>> Les deux premiers de chaque groupe et les quatre meilleurs troisièmes sont qualifiés pour la phase finale.

PHASE FINALE
Huitièmes de finale
Du 3 au 6 septembre à Ljubljana et Gliwice

Quart de finale
Le 7 septembre à Ljubljana et le 8 à Gliwice

Demi-finales
Le 10 septembre à Katowice

Petite finale
Le 11 septembre à Katowice

Finale
Le 11 septembre à Katowice
