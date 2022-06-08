Ligue des Nations (H) : Tous les résultats
VOLLEY / LIGUE DES NATIONS 2022 (H)
Du 7 juin au 24 juillet (programme en heure française)
PHASE FINALE
Du 20 au 24 juillet à Bologne (Italie)
Quarts de finale
Mercredi 20 juillet
Etats-Unis - Brésil : 3-1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17)
Italie - Pays-Bas : 3-1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-22)
Jeudi 21 juillet
France - Japon : 3-0 (26-24, 25-16, 25-20)
Pologne - Iran : 3-2 (25-21, 24-26, 25-18, 16-25, 15-7)
Demi-finales - Samedi 23 juillet
Pologne - Etats-Unis : 0-3 (22-25, 23-25, 13-25)
Italie - France : 0-3 (22-25, 20-25, 15-25)
Petite finale - Dimanche 24 juillet
Italie - Pologne : 0-3 (16-25, 23-25, 20-25)
Finale - Dimanche 24 juillet
France - Etats-Unis : 3-2 (25-16, 25-19, 15-25, 21-25, 15-10)
PHASE DE POULES
1- Italie 31 points >>> QUALIFIEE
2- Pologne 31 >>> QUALIFIEE
3- Etats-Unis 27 >>> QUALIFIES
4- France 28 >>> QUALIFIEE
5- Japon 27 >>> QUALIFIE
6- Brésil 24 >>> QUALIFIE
7- Iran 20 >>> QUALIFIE
8- Pays-Bas 17 >>> QUALIFIES
9- Argentine 18 >>> ELIMINEE
10- Slovénie 15 >>> ELIMINEE
11- Serbie 14 >>> ELIMINEE
12- Allemagne 10 >>> ELIMINEE
13- Chine 9 >>> ELIMINEE
14- Bulgarie 9 >>> ELIMINEE
15- Canada 6 >>> ELIMINE
16- Australie 2 >>> ELIMINEE
Jeudi 9 juin (à Ottawa, Canada)
France - Italie : 3-0 (25-22, 26-24, 25-19)
Serbie – France : 1-3 (25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 23-25)
Samedi 11 juin (à Ottawa, Canada)
France - Canada : 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-21)
Dimanche 12 juin (à Ottawa, Canada)
France - Pologne : 1-3 (25-21, 22-25, 21-25, 22-25)
Mercredi 22 juin (à Quezon City, Philippines)
Chine - France : 0-3 (0-25, 0-25, 0-25) >>> forfait de la Chine pour cause de covid
Jeudi 23 juin (à Quezon City, Philippines)
France - Pays-Bas : 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-13)
Samedi 25 juin (à Quezon City, Philippines)
Japon - France : 0-3 (22-25, 25-27, 16-25)
Dimanche 26 juin (à Quezon City, Philippines)
Allemagne - France : 1-3 (16-25, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25)
Jeudi 7 juillet (à Osaka, Japon)
France - Etats-Unis : 2-3 (25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 14-25, 8-15)
Vendredi 8 juillet (à Osaka, Japon)
France - Brésil : 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-21)
Samedi 9 juillet (à Osaka, Japon)
France - Argentine : 1-3 (22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 19-25)
Dimanche 10 juillet (à Osaka, Japon)
Australie - France : 0-3 (16-25, 12-25, 26-28)
>>> Les huit premiers se qualifient pour la phase finale, ou les sept premiers + l'Italie, pays-hôte.