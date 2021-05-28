Ligue des Nations (H) : La France démarre par une victoire

The VNL Men is here!! France 🇫🇷 and Bulgaria 🇧🇬 opened the day in Rimini and we’re ready to see this!
May 28, 2021
Une belle victoire 3/0 face à la Bulgarie pour commencer cette #VNL. 27-25 25-21 25-23
Stats du match : https://t.co/Hga1UELQdi@volleyballworld
2ème match demain face à l'Allemagne à suivre en direct sur @lachainelequipe à partir de 10h00
May 28, 2021
LIGUE DES NATIONS 2021
A Rimini en Italie du 28 mai au 27 juin
Classement (après 0 journée sur 15)
1- France, 3 points
Allemagne
Argentine
Australie
Brésil
Canada
Etats-Unis
Iran
Italie
Japon
Pays-Bas
Pologne
Russie
Serbie
Slovénie
16- Bulgarie, 0 point
Semaine 1
Vendredi 28 mai
France - Bulgarie : 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-23)
Samedi 29 mai
10h00 : Allemagne - France
Dimanche 30 mai
10h00 : Australie - France
Semaine 2
Jeudi 3 juin
15h00 : Brésil - France
Vendredi 4 juin
15h00 : Serbie - France
Samedi 5 juin
13h00 : France - Japon
Semaine 3
Mercredi 9 juin
13h00 : France - Russie
Mercredi 10 juin
13h00 : France - Slovénie
Jeudi 11 juin
19h30 : Canada - France
Semaine 4
Mardi 15 juin
13h00 : Pays-Bas - France
Jeudi 16 juin
19h30 : Etats-Unis - France
Vendredi 18 juin
19h30 : France - Italie
Semaine 5
Lundi 21 juin
13h00 : France - Iran
Mardi 22 juin
18h00 : France - Argentine
Mercredi 23 juin
15h00 : France - Pologne
>>> Les quatre premiers se qualifient pour le Final Four, qui se déroulera les 26 et 27 juin.