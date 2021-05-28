NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Ligue des Nations (H) : La France démarre par une victoire

L'équipe de France a lancé la Ligue des Nations ce jeudi dans la bulle sanitaire de Rimini (Italie) par une victoire nette (27-25, 25-21, 25-23) contre la Bulgarie. Premiers leaders du classement, les Bleus affronteront l'Allemagne samedi.






LIGUE DES NATIONS 2021
A Rimini en Italie du 28 mai au 27 juin

Classement (après 0 journée sur 15)
1- France, 3 points
Allemagne
Argentine
Australie
Brésil
Canada
Etats-Unis
Iran
Italie
Japon
Pays-Bas
Pologne
Russie
Serbie
Slovénie
16- Bulgarie, 0 point

Semaine 1
Vendredi 28 mai
France - Bulgarie : 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-23)
Samedi 29 mai
10h00 : Allemagne - France
Dimanche 30 mai
10h00 : Australie - France

Semaine 2
Jeudi 3 juin
15h00 : Brésil - France
Vendredi 4 juin
15h00 : Serbie - France
Samedi 5 juin
13h00 : France - Japon

Semaine 3
Mercredi 9 juin
13h00 : France - Russie
Mercredi 10 juin
13h00 : France - Slovénie
Jeudi 11 juin
19h30 : Canada - France

Semaine 4
Mardi 15 juin
13h00 : Pays-Bas - France
Jeudi 16 juin
19h30 : Etats-Unis - France
Vendredi 18 juin
19h30 : France - Italie

Semaine 5
Lundi 21 juin
13h00 : France - Iran
Mardi 22 juin
18h00 : France - Argentine
Mercredi 23 juin
15h00 : France - Pologne

>>> Les quatre premiers se qualifient pour le Final Four, qui se déroulera les 26 et 27 juin.
>