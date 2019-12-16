NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Ligue des Champions

Ligue des Champions : PSG - Borussia Dortmund, Lyon - Juventus Turin... Les dates des 8emes de finale

Dans la foulée du tirage au sort, l'UEFA a communiqué les dates auxquelles les huitièmes de finale de la Ligue des Champions seront disputés. Voici le programme complet.

LIGUE DES CHAMPIONS
Le programme des 8emes de finale

Matchs aller
Mardi 18 février
21h00 : Borussia Dortmund - PSG
21h00 : Atlético Madrid - Liverpool

Mercredi 19 février
21h00 : Atalanta Bergame - Valence
21h00 : Tottenham - RB Leipzig

Mardi 25 février
21h00 : Chelsea - Bayern Munich
21h00 : Naples - FC Barcelone

Mercredi 26 février
21h00 : Real Madrid - Manchester City
21h00 : Lyon - Juventus Turin

Matchs retour
Mardi 10 mars
21h00 : Valence - Atalanta Bergame
21h00 : RB Leipzig - Tottenham

Mercredi 11 mars
21h00 : PSG - Borussia Dortmund
21h00 : Liverpool - Atlético Madrid

Mardi 17 mars
21h00 : Manchester City - Real Madrid
21h00 : Juventus Turin - Lyon

Mercredi 18 mars
21h00 : Bayern Munich - Chelsea
21h00 : FC Barcelone - Naples
