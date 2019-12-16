Ligue des Champions : PSG - Borussia Dortmund, Lyon - Juventus Turin... Les dates des 8emes de finale

LIGUE DES CHAMPIONS
Le programme des 8emes de finale
Matchs aller
Mardi 18 février
21h00 : Borussia Dortmund - PSG
21h00 : Atlético Madrid - Liverpool
Mercredi 19 février
21h00 : Atalanta Bergame - Valence
21h00 : Tottenham - RB Leipzig
Mardi 25 février
21h00 : Chelsea - Bayern Munich
21h00 : Naples - FC Barcelone
Mercredi 26 février
21h00 : Real Madrid - Manchester City
21h00 : Lyon - Juventus Turin
Matchs retour
Mardi 10 mars
21h00 : Valence - Atalanta Bergame
21h00 : RB Leipzig - Tottenham
Mercredi 11 mars
21h00 : PSG - Borussia Dortmund
21h00 : Liverpool - Atlético Madrid
Mardi 17 mars
21h00 : Manchester City - Real Madrid
21h00 : Juventus Turin - Lyon
Mercredi 18 mars
21h00 : Bayern Munich - Chelsea
21h00 : FC Barcelone - Naples
Le programme des 8emes de finale
Matchs aller
Mardi 18 février
21h00 : Borussia Dortmund - PSG
21h00 : Atlético Madrid - Liverpool
Mercredi 19 février
21h00 : Atalanta Bergame - Valence
21h00 : Tottenham - RB Leipzig
Mardi 25 février
21h00 : Chelsea - Bayern Munich
21h00 : Naples - FC Barcelone
Mercredi 26 février
21h00 : Real Madrid - Manchester City
21h00 : Lyon - Juventus Turin
Matchs retour
Mardi 10 mars
21h00 : Valence - Atalanta Bergame
21h00 : RB Leipzig - Tottenham
Mercredi 11 mars
21h00 : PSG - Borussia Dortmund
21h00 : Liverpool - Atlético Madrid
Mardi 17 mars
21h00 : Manchester City - Real Madrid
21h00 : Juventus Turin - Lyon
Mercredi 18 mars
21h00 : Bayern Munich - Chelsea
21h00 : FC Barcelone - Naples