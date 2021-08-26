Ligue des Champions : Chocs Inter-Real et Atlético-Liverpool

Groupe A : Man City - PSG - Leipzig - Club Bruges
Groupe B : Atletico Madrid - Liverpool - Porto - AC Milan
Groupe C : Sporting - BVB - Ajax - Besiktas
Groupe D : Inter - Real Madrid - Shakhtar - Tiraspol
Groupe E : FC Bayern - FC Barcelone - Benfica - Dynamo Kiev
Groupe F : Villarreal - Man United - Atalanta - Young Boys
Groupe G : Lille - FC Séville - Salzbourg - Wolfsburg
Groupe H : Chelsea - Juventus - Zénith - Malmö
