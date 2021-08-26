NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Ligue des Champions : Chocs Inter-Real et Atlético-Liverpool

Retrouvez le tirage au sort des groupes de la Ligue des Champions avec notamment plusieurs chocs en vue : Inter - Real, Atlético - Liverpool, PSG-City et Barça-Bayern.

Groupe A : Man City - PSG - Leipzig - Club Bruges

Groupe B : Atletico Madrid - Liverpool - Porto - AC Milan

Groupe C : Sporting - BVB - Ajax - Besiktas 

Groupe D : Inter - Real Madrid - Shakhtar - Tiraspol

Groupe E : FC Bayern - FC Barcelone - Benfica - Dynamo Kiev

Groupe F : Villarreal - Man United - Atalanta - Young Boys

Groupe G : Lille - FC Séville - Salzbourg - Wolfsburg

Groupe H : Chelsea - Juventus - Zénith - Malmö

 

 

