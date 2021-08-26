Vuelta (E12) : Cort Nielsen l'emporte au sprint, Eiking toujours en rouge

🏁Etapa 12 | Stage 12
🙋🏻♂️🏆@MagnusCort 🏆#LaVuelta21 pic.twitter.com/X79tcKIUCd
— La Vuelta (@lavuelta) August 26, 2021
CYCLISME – UCI WORLD TOUR / VUELTA 2021
12eme étape - Jaén - Córdoba (175 km) - Jeudi 26 août 2021
1- Magnus Cort Nielsen (DAN/EF Education-Nippo) en 3h44’21’’
2- Andrea Bagioli (ITA/Deceuninck-Quick Step) mt
3- Michael Matthews (AUS/BikeExchange) mt
4- Matteo Trentin (ITA/UAE Team Emirates) mt
5- Andreas Kron (DAN/Lotto-Soudal) mt
6- Felix Grossschartner (AUT/Bora-Hansgrohe) mt
7- Antonio Soto (ESP/Euskaltel-Euskadi) mt
8- Anthony Roux (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) mt
9- Gianluca Brambilla (ITA/Trek-Segafredo) mt
10- Martijn Tusveld (PBS/DSM) mt
…
Classement général après 12 étapes (sur 21)
1- Odd Christian Eiking (NOR/Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) en 45h33’18’’
2- Guillaume Martin (FRA/Cofidis) à 58’’
3- Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo-Visma) à 1’56’’
4- Enric Mas (ESP/Movistar) à 2’31’’
5- Miguel Angel Lopez (COL/Movistar) à 3’28’’
6- Jack Haig (AUS/Bahrain Victorious) à 3’55’’
7- Egan Bernal (COL/Ineos Grenadiers) à 4’46’’
8- Adam Yates (GBR/INEOS Grenadiers) à 4’57’’
9- Sepp Kuss (USA/Jumbo-Visma) à 5’03’’
10- Felix Grossschartner (AUT/Bora-Hansgrohe) à 5’38’’
…