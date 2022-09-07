Vuelta 2022 : Roglic contraint à l'abandon après sa chute

🇪🇸 #LaVuelta22
Unfortunately, @rogla will not be at the start of stage 17 as a consequence of yesterday’s crash.
Get well soon, champion! Thank you for all the beautiful moments in this Vuelta. You had ambitious plans for the final days, but sadly it isn’t meant to be. 😔🍀 pic.twitter.com/C3Vnc8P9EO
— Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) September 7, 2022
Plus d'informations à suivre.
CYCLISME / VUELTA 2022
Classement général après 16 étapes (sur 21)
1- Remco Evenepoel (BEL/Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) en 61h26’26’’
2- Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo-Visma) à 1’26’’
3- Enric Mas (ESP/Movistar) à 2’01’’
4- Juan Ayuso (ESP/UAE Team Emirates) à 4’49’’
5- Carlos Rodriguez (ESP/Ineos Grenadiers) à 5’16’’
6- Miguel Angel Lopez (COL/Astana Qazaqstan) à 5’24’’
7- João Almeida (POR/UAE Team Emirates) à 7’00’’
8- Thymen Arensman (PBS/DSM) à 7’05’’
9- Ben O’Connor (AUS/AG2R-Citroën) à 8’57’’
10- Jai Hindley (AUS/Bora-Hansgrohe) à 11’36’’
...
27- Thibaut Pinot (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) à 44’33’’
...