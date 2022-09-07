NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Tour d'Espagne

Vuelta 2022 : Roglic contraint à l'abandon après sa chute

Victime d'une chute mardi lors de la 16eme étape du Tour d'Espagne, le Slovène Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) a dû abandonner. Un gros coup dur pour celui qui était deuxième du général.

Panoramic




Plus d'informations à suivre.

Vuelta CYCLISME / VUELTA 2022
Maillot Rojo Classement général après 16 étapes (sur 21)
1- Remco Evenepoel (BEL/Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) en 61h26’26’’
2- Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo-Visma) à 1’26’’
3- Enric Mas (ESP/Movistar) à 2’01’’
4- Juan Ayuso (ESP/UAE Team Emirates) à 4’49’’
5- Carlos Rodriguez (ESP/Ineos Grenadiers) à 5’16’’
6- Miguel Angel Lopez (COL/Astana Qazaqstan) à 5’24’’
7- João Almeida (POR/UAE Team Emirates) à 7’00’’
8- Thymen Arensman (PBS/DSM) à 7’05’’
9- Ben O’Connor (AUS/AG2R-Citroën) à 8’57’’
10- Jai Hindley (AUS/Bora-Hansgrohe) à 11’36’’
...
27- Thibaut Pinot (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) à 44’33’’
...
Précédent Vuelta 2022 : Des blessures superficielles pour Ro
Lire
Vuelta 2022 : Des blessures superficielles pour Roglic, l'équipe Jumbo-Visma prudente
Suivant
-

Dernières actualités

>