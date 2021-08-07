Vuelta 2021 : La liste provisoire des participants
VUELTA 2021 / DU 14 AOÛT AU 5 SEPTEMBRE
Jumbo-Visma (PBS)
Primoz Roglic (PBS)
Koen Bowman (PBS)
Robert Gesink (PBS)
Lennard Hofstede (PBS)
Steven Kruijswijk (PBS)
Sepp Kuss (USA)
Sam Oomen (PBS)
Nathan Van Hooydonck (BEL)
AG2R-Citroën (FRA)
Astana-Premier Tech (KAZ)
Bahrain-Victorious (BAH)
Cofidis (FRA)
Deceuninck-Quick Step (BEL)
EF Education-Nippo (USA)
Groupama-FDJ (FRA)
Ineos Grenadiers (USA)
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (BEL)
Israël Start-Up Nation (ISR)
Lotto-Soudal (BEL)
Movistar (ESP)
BikeExchange (AUS)
DSM (ALL)
Romain Bardet (FRA)
Thymen Arensman (PBS)
Alberto Dainese (ITA)
Nico Denz (ALL)
Chad Haga (USA)
Chris Hamilton (AUS)
Michael Storer (AUS)
Martijn Tusveld (PBS)
Qhubeka-Netxhash (AFS)
Trek-Segafredo (USA)
Gianluca Brambilla (ITA)
Giulio Ciccone (ITA)
Kenny Elissonde (FRA)
Alex Kirsch (LUX)
Juan Pedro Lopez (ESP)
Antonio Nibali (ITA)
Kiel Reijnen (USA)
Quinn Simmons (USA)
UAE Team Emirates (EAU)
Alpecin-Fenix (BEL)
Jasper Philipsen (BEL)
Tobias Bayer (AUT)
Floris De Tier (BEL)
Alexander Krieger (ALL)
Sacha Modolo (ITA)
Edward Planckaert (BEL)
Soctt Thwaites (GBR)
Jay Vine (AUS)
Burgos-BH (ESP)
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (ESP)
Euskaltel-Euskadi (ESP)