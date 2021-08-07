NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Tour d'Espagne

Vuelta 2021 : La liste provisoire des participants

Découvrez la liste des engagés sur la Vuelta 2021 (14 août - 5 septembre), au fur et à mesure de leur annonce par les 22 équipes participantes.



Vuelta 2020VUELTA 2021 / DU 14 AOÛT AU 5 SEPTEMBRE

Jumbo-Visma (PBS)
Primoz Roglic (PBS)
Koen Bowman (PBS)
Robert Gesink (PBS)
Lennard Hofstede (PBS)
Steven Kruijswijk (PBS)
Sepp Kuss (USA)
Sam Oomen (PBS)
Nathan Van Hooydonck (BEL)

AG2R-Citroën (FRA)

Astana-Premier Tech (KAZ)

Bahrain-Victorious (BAH)

Cofidis (FRA)

Deceuninck-Quick Step (BEL)

EF Education-Nippo (USA)

Groupama-FDJ (FRA)

Ineos Grenadiers (USA)

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (BEL)

Israël Start-Up Nation (ISR)

Lotto-Soudal (BEL)

Movistar (ESP)

BikeExchange (AUS)

DSM (ALL)
Romain Bardet (FRA)
Thymen Arensman (PBS)
Alberto Dainese (ITA)
Nico Denz (ALL)
Chad Haga (USA)
Chris Hamilton (AUS)
Michael Storer (AUS)
Martijn Tusveld (PBS)

Qhubeka-Netxhash (AFS)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)
Gianluca Brambilla (ITA)
Giulio Ciccone (ITA)
Kenny Elissonde (FRA)
Alex Kirsch (LUX)
Juan Pedro Lopez (ESP)
Antonio Nibali (ITA)
Kiel Reijnen (USA)
Quinn Simmons (USA)

UAE Team Emirates (EAU)

Alpecin-Fenix (BEL)
Jasper Philipsen (BEL)
Tobias Bayer (AUT)
Floris De Tier (BEL)
Alexander Krieger (ALL)
Sacha Modolo (ITA)
Edward Planckaert (BEL)
Soctt Thwaites (GBR)
Jay Vine (AUS)

Burgos-BH (ESP)

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (ESP)

Euskaltel-Euskadi (ESP)
