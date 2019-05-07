NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Usap: Paddy Jackson rejoindra les London Irish 

D'un promu à l'autre, Paddy Jackson (27 ans, 25 sélections), l'ouvreur irlandais de l'Usap, quittera le club catalan, relégué en Pro D2 après une seule saison sous le maillot sang et or, pour rejoindre cet été les London Irish. 

Les Exiles ont validé leur promotion dans l'élite anglaise et, après la signature de l'ancien Bordelais Sekope Kepu, ont officialisé l'arrivée de Jackson qui n'aura pas su peser sur le difficile exercice des Perpignanais, lanternes rouges du Top 14. 

Indésirable en Irlande, où il a été mis au ban suite à un procès pour viol au terme duquel il a été acquitté, l'international va tenter de redonner un nouvel élan à sa carrière en Angleterre. 

