NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Top 14

Top 14 : La Rochelle écrase Bayonne et reprend la première place

Pour son retour sur les pelouse du Top 14, La Rochelle a donné la leçon (40-3) à une équipe de Bayonne totalement débordée. Les Maritimes l'emportent avec le bonus offensif et reprennent ainsi la première place du classement.

Top 14 TOP 14 / 19EME JOURNEE
Vendredi 22 janvier 2021
La Rochelle - Bayonne : 40-3

Samedi 23 janvier 2021
15h15 : Racing 92 - Bordeaux-Bègles
18h15 : Clermont - Castres
18h15 : Montpellier - Lyon
18h15 : Agen - Toulouse

Dimanche 24 janvier 2021
14h45 : Pau - Brive
21h05 : Toulon - Stade Français Paris
Précédent Top 14 : Les compositions des matchs de la 19eme j
Lire
Top 14 : Les compositions des matchs de la 19eme journée
Suivant

Dernières actualités