Top 14 (J6) : Toulouse renverse Pau

TOP 14 / 6EME JOURNEE
Samedi 9 octobre 2021
Biarritz - Lyon : 5-40
Bordeaux-Bègles - Montpellier : 27-23
La Rochelle - Castres : 29-10
Racing 92 - Perpignan : 17-14
Toulouse - Pau : 38-10
21h05 : Toulon - Brive
Dimanche 10 octobre 2021
21h05 : Stade Français - Clermont
Plus d'infos à venir...
Samedi 9 octobre 2021
Biarritz - Lyon : 5-40
Bordeaux-Bègles - Montpellier : 27-23
La Rochelle - Castres : 29-10
Racing 92 - Perpignan : 17-14
Toulouse - Pau : 38-10
21h05 : Toulon - Brive
Dimanche 10 octobre 2021
21h05 : Stade Français - Clermont
Plus d'infos à venir...