NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Top 14

Top 14 (J6) : Toulouse renverse Pau

Mené 7-0 à la mi-temps par Pau, Toulouse a réussi une grande deuxième période pour finalement l'emporter 38-10 avec le bonus offensif. Les champions de France caracolent en tête du classement, avec sept points d'avance sur Bordeaux-Bègles.

TOP 14 / 6EME JOURNEE
Samedi 9 octobre 2021
Biarritz - Lyon : 5-40
Bordeaux-Bègles - Montpellier : 27-23
La Rochelle - Castres : 29-10
Racing 92 - Perpignan : 17-14
Toulouse - Pau : 38-10
21h05 : Toulon - Brive

Dimanche 10 octobre 2021
21h05 : Stade Français - Clermont

Plus d'infos à venir...
Précédent Top 14 (J6) : Le Racing et Bordeaux-Bègles gagnent
Lire
Top 14 (J6) : Le Racing et Bordeaux-Bègles gagnent en souffrant, Lyon et La Rochelle déroulent
Suivant

Dernières actualités

>