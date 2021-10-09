NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Top 14 (J6) : Toulon sans convaincre

Au bord de la crise, Toulon a réussi à l'emporter 13-9 à domicile contre Brive lors de la 6eme journée de Top 14, mais les Varois n'ont pas convaincu, loin de là.

TOP 14 / 6EME JOURNEE
Samedi 9 octobre 2021
Biarritz - Lyon : 5-40
Bordeaux-Bègles - Montpellier : 27-23
La Rochelle - Castres : 29-10
Racing 92 - Perpignan : 17-14
Toulouse - Pau : 38-10
Toulon - Brive : 13-9

Dimanche 10 octobre 2021
21h05 : Stade Français - Clermont
