Top 14 (J4) : Première victoire pour le Stade Français Paris, Pau, Bordeaux-Bègles et La Rochelle également à l'aise à domicile

Plus d’informations à suivre…
TOP 14 / 4EME JOURNEE
Samedi 25 septembre 2021
Stade Français Paris - Castres : 34-10
Pau - Montpellier : 23-22
Bordeaux-Bègles - Brive : 29-10
La Rochelle - Biarritz : 59-17
17h00 : Racing 92 - Lyon
21h05 : Perpignan - Toulon
Dimanche 26 septembre 2021
21h05 : Toulouse - Clermont
