NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Top 14

Top 14 (J4) : Première victoire pour le Stade Français Paris, Pau, Bordeaux-Bègles et La Rochelle également à l'aise à domicile

Malgré un match disputé quasiment en intégralité en infériorité numérique, le Stade Français Paris a dominé Castres pour sa première victoire de la saison. A domicile, Pau, Bordeaux-Bègles et La Rochelle se sont également imposés.

Plus d’informations à suivre…

TOP 14 / 4EME JOURNEE
Samedi 25 septembre 2021
Stade Français Paris - Castres : 34-10
Pau - Montpellier : 23-22
Bordeaux-Bègles - Brive : 29-10
La Rochelle - Biarritz : 59-17
17h00 : Racing 92 - Lyon
21h05 : Perpignan - Toulon

Dimanche 26 septembre 2021
21h05 : Toulouse - Clermont
Précédent Top 14 (J4) : Les XV de départ du week-end
Lire
Top 14 (J4) : Les XV de départ du week-end
Suivant

Dernières actualités

>