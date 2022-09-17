Top 14 (J3) : La Rochelle toujours invaincu, Montpellier brille loin de ses bases, le Racing 92 et le Stade Français Paris s'imposent

Plus d’informations à suivre…
TOP 14 / 3EME JOURNEE
Samedi 17 septembre 2022
Bordeaux-Bègles - Castres : 33-12
Brive - Montpellier : 26-31
Racing 92 - Lyon : 32-19
Stade Français Paris - Bayonne : 26-16
La Rochelle - Perpignan : 43-8
21h05 : Pau - Toulouse
Dimanche 18 septembre 2022
21h05 : Toulon - Clermont
