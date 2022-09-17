NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Top 14 (J3) : La Rochelle toujours invaincu, Montpellier brille loin de ses bases, le Racing 92 et le Stade Français Paris s'imposent

Alors que La Rochelle a poursuivi son début de saison parfait en dominant Perpignan, Montpellier est allé chercher la victoire à Brive. Comme le Racing 92 face à Lyon, le Stade Français Paris s'est imposé à domicile face à Bayonne.

TOP 14 / 3EME JOURNEE
Samedi 17 septembre 2022
Bordeaux-Bègles - Castres : 33-12
Brive - Montpellier : 26-31
Racing 92 - Lyon : 32-19
Stade Français Paris - Bayonne : 26-16
La Rochelle - Perpignan : 43-8
21h05 : Pau - Toulouse

Dimanche 18 septembre 2022
21h05 : Toulon - Clermont
