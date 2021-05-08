Top 14 (J23) : Victoire bonifiée pour Toulon face à une équipe remaniée de Toulouse

Plus d’informations à suivre…
TOP 14 / 23EME JOURNEE
Vendredi 9 mai 2021
Castres - Lyon : 37-29
Samedi 10 mai 2021
Racing 92 - Clermont : 45-19
Agen - Pau : 7-47
Bayonne - Bordeaux-Bègles : 22-47
Brive - Stade Français Paris : 28-31
Montpellier - La Rochelle : 32-22
Toulon - Toulouse : 44-10
