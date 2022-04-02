Top 14 (J22) : Victoire à l'arraché pour La Rochelle face à Bordeaux-Bègles

Plus d’informations à suivre…
TOP 14 / 22EME JOURNEE
Samedi 2 avril 2022
Castres - Toulouse : 19-13
Clermont - Brive : 41-10
Biarritz - Pau : 19-42
Lyon - Toulon : 10-43
Perpignan - Montpellier : 13-23
Bordeaux-Bègles - La Rochelle : 15-16
Dimanche 3 avril 2022
21h05 : Racing 92 - Stade Français Paris
TOP 14 / 22EME JOURNEE
Samedi 2 avril 2022
Castres - Toulouse : 19-13
Clermont - Brive : 41-10
Biarritz - Pau : 19-42
Lyon - Toulon : 10-43
Perpignan - Montpellier : 13-23
Bordeaux-Bègles - La Rochelle : 15-16
Dimanche 3 avril 2022
21h05 : Racing 92 - Stade Français Paris