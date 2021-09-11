NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Top 14

Top 14 (J2) : Montpellier, Pau et Perpignan s'impose sur leur pelouse, Castres fait chuter Clermont

Mené pendant quasiment tout le match, Castres a su arracher la victoire sur la pelouse de Clermont. Montpellier, Pau et Perpignan, quant à eux, n'ont pas connu de difficulté pour s'imposer à domicile respectivement face à Brive, Lyon et Biarritz.

Plus d’informations à suivre…

TOP 14 / 2EME JOURNEE
Samedi 11 septembre 2021
Clermont - Castres : 30-34
Montpellier - Brive : 39-17
Pau - Lyon : 21-17
Perpignan - Biarritz : 33-20
17h15 : Bordeaux-Bègles - Stade Français Paris
21h05 : Racing 92 - La Rochelle

Dimanche 12 septembre 2021
21h05 : Toulouse - Toulon
Précédent Top 14 - Montpellier : Victime d'une rupture des l
Lire
Top 14 - Montpellier : Victime d'une rupture des ligaments croisés, Paillaugue bientôt prolongé ?
Suivant

Dernières actualités

>