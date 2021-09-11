Top 14 (J2) : Montpellier, Pau et Perpignan s'impose sur leur pelouse, Castres fait chuter Clermont

Plus d’informations à suivre…
TOP 14 / 2EME JOURNEE
Samedi 11 septembre 2021
Clermont - Castres : 30-34
Montpellier - Brive : 39-17
Pau - Lyon : 21-17
Perpignan - Biarritz : 33-20
17h15 : Bordeaux-Bègles - Stade Français Paris
21h05 : Racing 92 - La Rochelle
Dimanche 12 septembre 2021
21h05 : Toulouse - Toulon
