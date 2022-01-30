NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Top 14

Top 14 (J16) : A l'arraché, Pau prend le meilleur sur Clermont

Profitant de l'indiscipline clermontoise en fin de match, Pau est allé chercher la victoire sur sa pelouse (28-20) et se rapproche des Jaunards.

Plus d’informations à suivre…

TOP 14 / 16EME JOURNEE
Samedi 29 janvier 2022
Bordeaux-Bègles - Castres : 23-10
Brive - Biarritz : 33-10
Perpignan - Lyon : 23-28
La Rochelle - Montpellier : 29-23
Toulouse - Racing 92 : 15-20

Dimanche 30 janvier 2022
Pau - Clermont : 28-20
21h05 : Stade Français Paris - Toulon
Précédent Top 14 - Toulouse : Bouilhou inquiet du fond de je
Lire
Top 14 - Toulouse : Bouilhou inquiet du fond de jeu de son équipe
Suivant

Dernières actualités

>