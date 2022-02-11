NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Top 14

Top 14 (J13) : Le Stade Français l'emporte à Toulouse après la sirène

Ce vendredi soir, le Stade Français est allé s'imposer après la sirène à Toulouse (28-29), lors d'un match en retard de la 13eme journée du Top 14. Cela fait désormais cinq défaites de suite pour les champions de France en titre.

Plus d'informations à suivre.

Top 14 TOP 14 / 13EME JOURNEE
Dimanche 26 décembre 2021
Perpignan - Castres : 19-20

Lundi 27 décembre 2021
Biarritz - Montpellier : 12-27
La Rochelle - Lyon : 25-3

Vendredi 11 janvier 2022
Toulouse - Stade Français : 28-29

Samedi 12 janvier 2022
14h15 : Racing 92 - Pau
15h00 : Brive - Clermont
21h05 : Toulon - Bordeaux-Bègles
Précédent Top 14 (J13) : Les compositions des matchs en reta
Lire
Top 14 (J13) : Les compositions des matchs en retard
Suivant

Dernières actualités

>