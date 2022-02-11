Top 14 (J13) : Le Stade Français l'emporte à Toulouse après la sirène

Plus d'informations à suivre.
TOP 14 / 13EME JOURNEE
Dimanche 26 décembre 2021
Perpignan - Castres : 19-20
Lundi 27 décembre 2021
Biarritz - Montpellier : 12-27
La Rochelle - Lyon : 25-3
Vendredi 11 janvier 2022
Toulouse - Stade Français : 28-29
Samedi 12 janvier 2022
14h15 : Racing 92 - Pau
15h00 : Brive - Clermont
21h05 : Toulon - Bordeaux-Bègles
TOP 14 / 13EME JOURNEE
Dimanche 26 décembre 2021
Perpignan - Castres : 19-20
Lundi 27 décembre 2021
Biarritz - Montpellier : 12-27
La Rochelle - Lyon : 25-3
Vendredi 11 janvier 2022
Toulouse - Stade Français : 28-29
Samedi 12 janvier 2022
14h15 : Racing 92 - Pau
15h00 : Brive - Clermont
21h05 : Toulon - Bordeaux-Bègles