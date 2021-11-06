NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Top 14

Top 14 (J10) : La première place reprise par Toulouse, Lyon remonte au troisième rang

Au lendemain du revers subi par Bordeaux-Bègles, Toulouse a pris le meilleur sur Perpignan et reprend la première place du Top 14. Lyon, au bénéfice de son succès sur Castres, est troisième devant Montpellier, qui s'est imposé sur la pelouse du Stade Français Paris. Pau a signé un deuxième succès de

TOP 14 / 10EME JOURNEE
Vendredi 5 novembre 2021
La Rochelle - Bordeaux-Bègles : 26-3

Samedi 6 novembre 2021
Lyon - Castres : 30-23
Pau - Biarritz : 33-21
Stade Français Paris - Montpellier : 27-31
Toulouse - Perpignan : 37-15
17h00 : Brive - Racing 92

Dimanche 7 novembre 2021
21h05 : Clermont - Toulon
