Top 14 (J10) : La première place reprise par Toulouse, Lyon remonte au troisième rang

Plus d’informations à suivre…
TOP 14 / 10EME JOURNEE
Vendredi 5 novembre 2021
La Rochelle - Bordeaux-Bègles : 26-3
Samedi 6 novembre 2021
Lyon - Castres : 30-23
Pau - Biarritz : 33-21
Stade Français Paris - Montpellier : 27-31
Toulouse - Perpignan : 37-15
17h00 : Brive - Racing 92
Dimanche 7 novembre 2021
21h05 : Clermont - Toulon
TOP 14 / 10EME JOURNEE
Vendredi 5 novembre 2021
La Rochelle - Bordeaux-Bègles : 26-3
Samedi 6 novembre 2021
Lyon - Castres : 30-23
Pau - Biarritz : 33-21
Stade Français Paris - Montpellier : 27-31
Toulouse - Perpignan : 37-15
17h00 : Brive - Racing 92
Dimanche 7 novembre 2021
21h05 : Clermont - Toulon