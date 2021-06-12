NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Top 14

Top 14 (Barrages) : Tombeur de Clermont, Bordeaux-Bègles s'offre une première demi-finale

Néophyte en phase finale du Top 14, Bordeaux-Bègles a dominé Clermont (25-16) sur sa pelouse et rejoint Toulouse dans le dernier carré pour une revanche de la demi-finale de la Champions Cup.

Plus d’informations à suivre…

TOP 14 / BARRAGES
Vendredi 11 juin 2021
Racing 92 (3) - Stade Français Paris (6) : 38-21

Samedi 12 juin 2021
Bordeaux-Bègles (4) - Clermont (5) : 25-16

DEMI-FINALES (au Stade Pierre-Mauroy de Lille)
Vendredi 18 juin 2021
20h45 : La Rochelle (2) - Racing 92 (3)

Samedi 19 juin 2021
20h45 : Toulouse (1) - Bordeaux-Bègles (4)
Précédent Top 14 (Access Match) : Aux tirs au but, Biarritz
Lire
Top 14 (Access Match) : Aux tirs au but, Biarritz domine Bayonne et retrouve l'élite
Suivant

Dernières actualités

>