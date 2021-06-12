Top 14 (Barrages) : Tombeur de Clermont, Bordeaux-Bègles s'offre une première demi-finale

Plus d’informations à suivre…
TOP 14 / BARRAGES
Vendredi 11 juin 2021
Racing 92 (3) - Stade Français Paris (6) : 38-21
Samedi 12 juin 2021
Bordeaux-Bègles (4) - Clermont (5) : 25-16
DEMI-FINALES (au Stade Pierre-Mauroy de Lille)
Vendredi 18 juin 2021
20h45 : La Rochelle (2) - Racing 92 (3)
Samedi 19 juin 2021
20h45 : Toulouse (1) - Bordeaux-Bègles (4)
TOP 14 / BARRAGES
Vendredi 11 juin 2021
Racing 92 (3) - Stade Français Paris (6) : 38-21
Samedi 12 juin 2021
Bordeaux-Bègles (4) - Clermont (5) : 25-16
DEMI-FINALES (au Stade Pierre-Mauroy de Lille)
Vendredi 18 juin 2021
20h45 : La Rochelle (2) - Racing 92 (3)
Samedi 19 juin 2021
20h45 : Toulouse (1) - Bordeaux-Bègles (4)