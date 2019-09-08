Fin de carrière pour Rokocoko

Joe Rokocoko tire sa révérence. Le Néo-Zélandais a annoncé la fin de sa carrière ce dimanche sur son compte Instagram. "Ça a été la plus belle des aventures. Je veux exprimer toute la gratitude et la paix que je ressens après avoir atteint la fin de ce voyage", a écrit le désormais ex-joueur de 36 ans, sans club depuis son départ du Racing 92 cet été.

C’est avec le club francilien que le Fidjien d’origine aura marqué son passage en France. Redoutable finisseur par sa pointe de vitesse à l’aile ou au centre, il a été l’acteur majeur du triomphe des Ciel et Blanc face à Toulon, lors d'une finale du Top 14 jouée à Barcelone en 2016. Il a également joué aux Auckland Blues et à Bayonne.

Son talent a aussi été éclatant avec les All Blacks. International de 2003 à 2011, il connaîtra 68 sélections avec la Nouvelle-Zélande, pour un total de 46 essais. Son palmarès compte 5 Tri-Nations (2003, 2005, 2006, 2007 et 2010) mais pas la Coupe du monde, à laquelle il participa à 2 reprises en 2003 et 2007.