Challenge Cup (Finale) : Les XV de départ de Lyon et Toulon

Retrouvez les XV de départ de Lyon et Toulon, qui s’affrontent ce vendredi en finale de la Challenge Cup, à Marseille.

CHALLENGE CUP / FINALE


Vendredi 26 mai 2022 (à l’Orange Vélodrome de Marseille)


21h00 : Lyon - Toulon

Le XV de départ de Lyon

Arnold - Tuisova, Barassi, Ngatai, Niniashvili - (o) Berdeu, (m) Couilloud - Sobela, Taufua, Cretin - R.Taofifenua, Kpoku - Bamba, G.Marchand - S.Taofifenua

Les remplaçants : Ivaldi, Kaabèche, Gomez Kodela, Lambey, Goujon, Doussain, Fainga’a, Mignot

Le XV de départ de Toulon

Luc - Kolbe, Hériteau, Paia’aua, Villière - (o) Carbonel, (m) Serin - Ollivon, Parisse, du Preez - Alainu’use, Etzebeth - Gigashvili, Tolofua, Gros

Les remplaçants : Etrillard, Devaux, Setiano, S.Rebbadj, Smaili, Blanc, Wainiqolo, Isa
