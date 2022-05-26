Challenge Cup (Finale) : Les XV de départ de Lyon et Toulon

CHALLENGE CUP / FINALE
Vendredi 26 mai 2022 (à l’Orange Vélodrome de Marseille)
21h00 : Lyon - Toulon
Le XV de départ de Lyon
Arnold - Tuisova, Barassi, Ngatai, Niniashvili - (o) Berdeu, (m) Couilloud - Sobela, Taufua, Cretin - R.Taofifenua, Kpoku - Bamba, G.Marchand - S.Taofifenua
Les remplaçants : Ivaldi, Kaabèche, Gomez Kodela, Lambey, Goujon, Doussain, Fainga’a, Mignot
Le XV de départ de Toulon
Luc - Kolbe, Hériteau, Paia’aua, Villière - (o) Carbonel, (m) Serin - Ollivon, Parisse, du Preez - Alainu’use, Etzebeth - Gigashvili, Tolofua, Gros
Les remplaçants : Etrillard, Devaux, Setiano, S.Rebbadj, Smaili, Blanc, Wainiqolo, Isa