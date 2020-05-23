NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Sport

Ski alpin : Anna Veith met un terme à sa carrière

Ce samedi, Anna Veith a annoncé qu'elle mettait un terme à sa carrière. A 30 ans, l'Autrichienne dit stop après avoir notamment remporté deux gros globes de cristal, un titre olympique et trois médailles d'or aux Mondiaux.

Quelques mois après Marcel Hischer, l'Autriche perd un deuxième grand nom de son histoire en ski alpin. En effet, à 30 ans, Anna Veith, connu sous le nom de Fenninger à ses débuts, a annoncé ce samedi prendre sa retraite à l'issue d'une carrière riche en émotions. « Mes rêves pour l'avenir ont changé ces dernières années, c'est pourquoi je veux mettre un terme à ma carrière de skieuse », a annoncé la native d'Hallein lors d'un entretien sur la télévision publique autrichienne ORF. Veith clôt donc un chapitre de sa vie qui l'a vu remporter deux gros globes de cristal en 2014 et 2015, mais également une médaille d'or en Super-G aux Jeux Olympiques de Sotchi (Russie) en 2014 et trois titres mondiaux, à savoir en combiné à Garmish-Partenkirchen en 2011, puis en Super-G et slalom géant à Beaver Creek en 2015, tout en prenant l'argent en descente cette même année.














Voir cette publication sur Instagram




















I‘m ready for the next chapter. My heart and head are telling me it‘s time to do something new. And so, I have decided to retire from ski racing. Skiing is my whole life. It has made me who I am today and will always be something I’m passionate about. I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had, to learn and achieve in the past fifteen years. I’ve been able to fulfil my childhood dreams and more. I could never have imagined, that skiing would teach me so much. It’s not just about winning or losing for me. It‘s building and being a team. I truly believe that this is what takes you to the top. I have been lucky to have many people stand by my side, even when success didn’t always come. For those people and partners, I will be forever grateful. Thank you for believing in me. I have made friends for life and will always look back on my experiences with a huge smile. Now, I‘m excited to see what the future holds and look forward to seeing many of you there. Thank you, for your endless support. It has always and continues to mean so much to me. 🌟❤️ Your, Anna


Une publication partagée par Anna Veith (@anna.veith) le





2015, du rire aux larmes


Mais, après l'apothéose de sa carrière aux Etats-Unis, Anna Veith s'est gravement blessé quelques mois plus tard en octobre 2015. Victime d'une rupture du ligament croisé antérieur, du ligament latéral internet et du tendon rotulien à trois jours de l'ouverture de la saison sur le glacier du Rettenbach de Sölden en Autriche, la skieuse n'a jamais pu retrouver son niveau, malgré une médaille d'argent en Super-G aux Jeux Olympiques 2018 à Pyeongchang (Corée du Sud), battue par Ester Ledecka en fin de manche. A nouveau blessé au même endroit en janvier 2019, l'Autrichienne a donc décidé de tirer sa révérence après avoir « vécu son rêve d'enfant. »
Précédent Coupe du Monde : Wengen remplacée par une descente
Lire
Coupe du Monde : Wengen remplacée par une descente entre Suisse et Italie ?
Suivant

Dernières actualités