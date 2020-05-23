Ski alpin : Anna Veith met un terme à sa carrière

Voir cette publication sur Instagram
I‘m ready for the next chapter. My heart and head are telling me it‘s time to do something new. And so, I have decided to retire from ski racing. Skiing is my whole life. It has made me who I am today and will always be something I’m passionate about. I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had, to learn and achieve in the past fifteen years. I’ve been able to fulfil my childhood dreams and more. I could never have imagined, that skiing would teach me so much. It’s not just about winning or losing for me. It‘s building and being a team. I truly believe that this is what takes you to the top. I have been lucky to have many people stand by my side, even when success didn’t always come. For those people and partners, I will be forever grateful. Thank you for believing in me. I have made friends for life and will always look back on my experiences with a huge smile. Now, I‘m excited to see what the future holds and look forward to seeing many of you there. Thank you, for your endless support. It has always and continues to mean so much to me. 🌟❤️ Your, Anna
2015, du rire aux larmes
Mais, après l'apothéose de sa carrière aux Etats-Unis, Anna Veith s'est gravement blessé quelques mois plus tard en octobre 2015. Victime d'une rupture du ligament croisé antérieur, du ligament latéral internet et du tendon rotulien à trois jours de l'ouverture de la saison sur le glacier du Rettenbach de Sölden en Autriche, la skieuse n'a jamais pu retrouver son niveau, malgré une médaille d'argent en Super-G aux Jeux Olympiques 2018 à Pyeongchang (Corée du Sud), battue par Ester Ledecka en fin de manche. A nouveau blessé au même endroit en janvier 2019, l'Autrichienne a donc décidé de tirer sa révérence après avoir « vécu son rêve d'enfant. »