Hockey sur glace - Ligue Magnus : Le programme complet des play-offs

LIGUE MAGNUS / PLAY-OFFS 2022
Du vendredi 11 mars au dimanche 17 avril
QUARTS DE FINALE
GRENOBLE (1) - BORDEAUX (8) : 0-0
Match 1 le vendredi 11 mars à Grenoble (20h15)
Match 2 le samedi 12 mars à Grenoble (20h15)
Match 3 le lundi 14 mars à Bordeaux (20h15)
Match 4 le mardi 15 mars à Bordeaux (20h15)
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mercredi 16 mars à Bordeaux
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le samedi 19 mars à Grenoble
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 20 mars à Grenoble
ANGERS (2) - CHAMONIX (7) : 0-0
Match 1 le vendredi 11 mars à Angers (20h30)
Match 2 le samedi 12 mars à Angers (18h00)
Match 3 le lundi 14 mars à Chamonix (20h00)
Match 4 le mardi 15 mars à Chamonix (20h00)
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mercredi 16 mars à Chamonix
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le samedi 19 mars à Angers
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 20 mars à Angers
ROUEN (3) - GAP (6) : 0-0
Match 1 le vendredi 11 mars à Rouen (20h00)
Match 2 le samedi 12 mars à Rouen (20h00)
Match 3 le lundi 14 mars à Gap (20h30)
Match 4 le mardi 15 mars à Gap (20h30)
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mercredi 16 mars à Gap
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le samedi 19 mars à Rouen
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 20 mars à Rouen
CERGY-PONTOISE (4) - AMIENS (5) : 0-0
Match 1 le vendredi 11 mars à Cergy-Pontoise (20h30)
Match 2 le samedi 12 mars à Cergy-Pontoise (20h30)
Match 3 le lundi 14 mars à Amiens (20h15)
Match 4 le mardi 15 mars à Amiens (20h15)
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mercredi 16 mars à Amiens
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le samedi 19 mars à Cergy-Pontoise
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 20 mars à Cergy-Pontoise
DEMI-FINALES
GRENOBLE (1) OU BORDEAUX (8) - CERGY-PONTOISE (4) OU AMIENS (5)
Match 1 le mercredi 23 mars
Match 2 le jeudi 24 mars
Match 3 le samedi 26 mars
Match 4 le dimanche 27 mars
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mardi 29 mars
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le vendredi 1er avril
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 3 avril
ANGERS (2) OU CHAMONIX (7) - ROUEN (3) OU GAP (6)
Match 1 le mercredi 23 mars
Match 2 le jeudi 24 mars
Match 3 le samedi 26 mars
Match 4 le dimanche 27 mars
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mardi 29 mars
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le vendredi 1er avril
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 3 avril
FINALE
Match 1 le mardi 5 avril
Match 2 le mercredi 6 avril
Match 3 le samedi 9 avril
Match 4 le dimanche 10 avril
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mercredi 13 avril
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le vendredi 15 avril
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 17 avril
