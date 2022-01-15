NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Hockey sur glace - Ligue Magnus : Grenoble sur sa lancée, Angers craque à nouveau

Dans son antre, Grenoble a largement battu Cergy-Pontoise ce vendredi soir (7-2) et a profité du faux pas d'Angers à Gap (défaite 4-3) pour prendre 12 longueurs d'avance en tête de la Ligue Magnus.

Plus d'informations à suivre.

Ligue Magnus HOCKEY SUR GLACE - LIGUE MAGNUS
Vendredi 14 janvier 2022
Amiens - Mulhouse : 4-3
Anglet - Chamonix : 1-3
Gap - Angers : 4-3
Grenoble - Cergy-Pontoise : 7-2

Samedi 15 janvier 2022
18h30 : Bordeaux - Chamonix
19h30 : Nice - Angers
20h00 : Rouen - Mulhouse
