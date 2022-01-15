Hockey sur glace - Ligue Magnus : Grenoble sur sa lancée, Angers craque à nouveau

Plus d'informations à suivre.
HOCKEY SUR GLACE - LIGUE MAGNUS
Vendredi 14 janvier 2022
Amiens - Mulhouse : 4-3
Anglet - Chamonix : 1-3
Gap - Angers : 4-3
Grenoble - Cergy-Pontoise : 7-2
Samedi 15 janvier 2022
18h30 : Bordeaux - Chamonix
19h30 : Nice - Angers
20h00 : Rouen - Mulhouse
HOCKEY SUR GLACE - LIGUE MAGNUS
Vendredi 14 janvier 2022
Amiens - Mulhouse : 4-3
Anglet - Chamonix : 1-3
Gap - Angers : 4-3
Grenoble - Cergy-Pontoise : 7-2
Samedi 15 janvier 2022
18h30 : Bordeaux - Chamonix
19h30 : Nice - Angers
20h00 : Rouen - Mulhouse