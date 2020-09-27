Serie A : Milan s'impose avec sérieux à Crotone ! September 27, 2020 20:24 3:52 min Serie A Résumés AC Milan FC Crotone Dernières vidéos 3:52 min Milan s'impose avec sérieux à Crotone ! 4:48 min Naples détruit le Genoa en inscrivant 6 buts ! 2:55 min Caputo marque trois buts...les trois refusés ! 1:01 min "Pas facile contre un excellent adversaire" 0:40 min Pirlo : "Morata n'était pas notre troisième choix" 7:47 min Match fou entre l'Inter et la Fiorentina ! 1:13 min Les deux offrandes magiques de Ribéry 3:31 min Le Benevento d'Inzaghi renversant ! 4:59 min La Lazio et Immobile déjà lancés ! 3:34 min L'Atalanta débute en s'amusant contre le Torino