Serie A

Juventus : Ronaldo s'exprime sur son avenir

Sur les réseaux sociaux, Cristiano Ronaldo, le quintuple Ballon d'Or portugais, a clarifié son avenir avec la Juventus Turin et reste toujours aussi ambitieux.

C'est assez rare pour le signaler : il n'y aura pas de feuilleton Ronaldo dans un été où l'avenir de Messi est au centre de tous les débats. Alors que l'Argentin ne cache plus ses envies de départ, le Portugais a indiqué ce jeudi soir qu'il entamerait bien une troisième saison à la Juventus. "Je me prépare pour la troisième saison avec la Juventus. Mon ambition n'a jamais été aussi grande. Nous voulons conquérir l'Italie, l'Europe et le monde", a expliqué CR7 sur son compte Instagram.














As I’m getting ready for my third season as a bianconero, my spirit and ambition are as high as ever. Goals. Victories. Commitment. Dedication. Professionalism. With all my strenght and with the precious help from my teammates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the World! Breaking records. Overcoming obstacles. Winning titles and achieving personal goals. To do more and better once and again. To reach higher and to succeed in all challenges that may come our way. Making every year into an adventure better than the one before and winning everything for our fans and supporters. To be the bearers of this amazing and unique passion that is Juventus, and to live up to it’s history, elevating our name, our values and our standards as high as possible. We are Juventus! We are the Champions! We are back and stronger than ever! We are counting on you! All together! Fino Alla Fine! 💪🏽


Ronaldo déterminé à ramener la Ligue des Champions


Une excellente nouvelle pour les tifosi de la Juventus, qui pouvaient légitimement être inquiets après la fin de saison peu convaincante de la Vieille Dame. Décisif et toujours aussi impressionnant, Ronaldo n'avait pas pu empêcher une élimination de la Juve en Ligue des champions contre l'Olympique Lyonnais. Vainqueur de la prestigieuse compétition avec Manchester United comme avec le Real Madrid, le goleador semble déterminer à ramener la Coupe aux grandes oreilles en Italie.
