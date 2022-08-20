Supersevens : Le programme de l’étape de La Rochelle

RUGBY A 7 - SUPERSEVENS / ETAPE DE LA ROCHELLE
Samedi 20 août 2022
TABLEAU PRINCIPAL
Huitièmes de finale
Match 1 - Pau - Clermont
Match 2 - La Rochelle - Montpellier
Match 3 - Bayonne - Lyon
Match 4 - Barbarians - Castres
Match 5 - Monaco - Toulouse
Match 6 - Bordeaux-Bègles - Perpignan
Match 7 - Racing 92 - Brive
Match 8 - Stade Français Paris - Toulon
Quarts de finale
14h06 - Quart A : Vainqueur Match 1 - Vainqueur Match 2
14h28 - Quart B : Vainqueur Match 3 - Vainqueur Match 4
14h50 - Quart C : Vainqueur Match 5 - Vainqueur Match 6
15h12 - Quart D : Vainqueur Match 7 - Vainqueur Match 8
Demi-finales
17h27 - Demi-finale 1 : Vainqueur Quart A - Vainqueur Quart B
17h49 - Demi-finale 2 : Vainqueur Quart C - Vainqueur Quart D
Petite finale
19h35 : Perdant Demi-finale 1 - Perdant Demi-finale 2
Finale
20h02 : Vainqueur Demi-finale 1 - Vainqueur Demi-finale 2
TABLEAU SECONDAIRE
Matchs de classement - 9eme à 16eme place
15h49 : Perdant Match 1 - Perdant Match 2
16h11 : Perdant Match 3 - Perdant Match 4
16h33 : Perdant Match 5 - Perdant Match 6
16h55 : Perdant Match 7 - Perdant Match 8
Les vainqueurs sont classés de la 9eme à la 12eme place, les perdants de la 13eme à la 16eme place
Matchs de classement - 5eme à 8eme place
18h41 : Perdant Quart A - Perdant Quart B
19h03 : Perdant Quart C - Perdant Quart D
Les vainqueurs sont classés 5eme et 6eme, les perdants terminent 7eme et 8eme