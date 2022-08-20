Supersevens : Le programme de l’étape de La Rochelle

RUGBY A 7 - SUPERSEVENS / ETAPE DE LA ROCHELLE

Samedi 20 août 2022

TABLEAU PRINCIPAL

Huitièmes de finale

Quarts de finale

Demi-finales

Petite finale

Finale

TABLEAU SECONDAIRE

Matchs de classement - 9eme à 16eme place

Matchs de classement - 5eme à 8eme place

Match 1 - Pau - ClermontMatch 2 - La Rochelle - MontpellierMatch 3 - Bayonne - LyonMatch 4 - Barbarians - CastresMatch 5 - Monaco - ToulouseMatch 6 - Bordeaux-Bègles - PerpignanMatch 7 - Racing 92 - BriveMatch 8 - Stade Français Paris - ToulonVainqueur Match 1 - Vainqueur Match 2Vainqueur Match 3 - Vainqueur Match 4Vainqueur Match 5 - Vainqueur Match 6Vainqueur Match 7 - Vainqueur Match 8Vainqueur Quart A - Vainqueur Quart BVainqueur Quart C - Vainqueur Quart DPerdant Demi-finale 1 - Perdant Demi-finale 2Vainqueur Demi-finale 1 - Vainqueur Demi-finale 2Perdant Match 1 - Perdant Match 2Perdant Match 3 - Perdant Match 4Perdant Match 5 - Perdant Match 6Perdant Match 7 - Perdant Match 8Les vainqueurs sont classés de la 9eme à la 12eme place, les perdants de la 13eme à la 16eme placePerdant Quart A - Perdant Quart BPerdant Quart C - Perdant Quart DLes vainqueurs sont classés 5eme et 6eme, les perdants terminent 7eme et 8eme