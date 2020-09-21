NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Roland-Garros

Qualifications : Le programme et les résultats des Français

Les qualifications du tableau masculin ont débuté ce lundi sur les courts de la Porte d'Auteuil. Découvrez le programme des 14 Français en lice et leur résultat au fil des matchs.

ROLAND-GARROS - QUALIFICATIONS (21 au 27 septembre)
Hommes
1er tour
Lundi 21 septembre 2020
Christopher Eubanks (USA) bat Geoffrey Blancaneaux : 6-2, 7-5
Enzo Couacaud bat Denis Kudla (USA, n°6) : 7-5, 7-6 (2)
Ulises Blanch (USA) bat Rayane Roumane : 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
Hugo Grenier bat Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (ALL, n°21) : 3-6, 7-5, 6-4
Alexandre Muller bat Marco Trungelliti (ARG) : 6-3, 0-6, 6-4
Kyrian Jacquet - Maxime Cressy (USA)
Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard - Go Soeda (JAP)
Benjamin Bonzi - Zdenek Kolar (RTC)
Tristan Lamasine - Ramkumar Ramanathan

Mardi 22 septembre 2020
Baptiste Crepatte - Hyeon Chung (CDS)
Mathias Bourgue - Taro Daniel (JAP, n°8)
Manuel Guinard - Max Purcell (AUS)
Constant Lestienne - Andrew Harris (AUS)
Arthur Cazaux - Aslan Karatsev (RUS, n°7)

2eme tour
Mercredi 23 septembre 2020
Enzo Couacaud - Juan Pablo Ficovich (ARG)
Alexandre Muller - Dustin Brown (ALL)
Hugo Grenier - Lorenzo Giustino (ITA)
