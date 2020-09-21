Qualifications : Le programme et les résultats des Français

ROLAND-GARROS - QUALIFICATIONS (21 au 27 septembre)

Hommes

1er tour

Lundi 21 septembre 2020

Christopher Eubanks (USA) bat Geoffrey Blancaneaux : 6-2, 7-5

Enzo Couacaud bat Denis Kudla (USA, n°6) : 7-5, 7-6 (2)

Ulises Blanch (USA) bat Rayane Roumane : 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Hugo Grenier bat Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (ALL, n°21) : 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

Alexandre Muller bat Marco Trungelliti (ARG) : 6-3, 0-6, 6-4

Kyrian Jacquet - Maxime Cressy (USA)

Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard - Go Soeda (JAP)

Benjamin Bonzi - Zdenek Kolar (RTC)

Tristan Lamasine - Ramkumar Ramanathan



Mardi 22 septembre 2020

Baptiste Crepatte - Hyeon Chung (CDS)

Mathias Bourgue - Taro Daniel (JAP, n°8)

Manuel Guinard - Max Purcell (AUS)

Constant Lestienne - Andrew Harris (AUS)

Arthur Cazaux - Aslan Karatsev (RUS, n°7)



2eme tour

Mercredi 23 septembre 2020

Enzo Couacaud - Juan Pablo Ficovich (ARG)

Alexandre Muller - Dustin Brown (ALL)

Hugo Grenier - Lorenzo Giustino (ITA)