Qualifications : Blancaneaux verra le tableau principal
Mission accomplie pour Geoffrey Blancaneaux ! A 23 ans, le 195eme joueur mondial s'est extirpé des qualifications de Roland-Garros et verra donc le tableau principal pour la première fois de sa carrière, grâce à sa troisième victoire de la semaine, ce vendredi face à l'Allemand Daniel Masur (233eme). Vainqueur de Roland-Garros juniors en 2016, contre un certain Felix Auger-Aliassime, le Parisien n'a pas réussi à confirmer son talent au niveau supérieur, atteignant au mieux le 195eme rang mondial, ce lundi. Mais c'est peut-être le déclic pour "Geoff", qui va gagner quatre nouvelles places lundi prochain au classement (et accessoirement au minimum 62 000 € pour prendre part au premier tour du tournoi). Il devrait savoir dans les prochaines heures le nom de son adversaire au premier tour. Cela pourrait possiblement être Felix Auger-Aliassiame, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Lucas Pouille... ou un autre qualifié.
TENNIS - ROLAND-GARROS / QUALIFICATIONS
Du 16 au 20 mai 2022
HOMMES
Premier tour
Lundi 16 mai 2022
Alexandre Muller (FRA) bat Cem Ilkel (TUR) : 6-0, 6-1
Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG) bat Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) : 6-4, 1-6, 6-2
Flavio Cobolli (ITA) bat Sascha Gueymard Vayenburg (FRA, WC) : 6-3, 6-4
Gabriel Debru (FRA, WC) bat Arthur Fils (FRA, WC) : 6-7 (5), 7-5, 5-3 abandon
Marius Copil (ROU) bat Evan Furness (FRA, WC) : 6-4, 6-4
Sean Cuenin (FRA, WC) bat Clément Tabur (FRA, WC) : 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4
Norbert Gombos (SLQ, n°10) bat Constant Lestienne (FRA) : 3-6, 6-2, 7-5
Mardi 17 mai 2022
Enzo Couacaud (FRA) bat Philipp Kohlschreiber (ALL, n°30) : 6-4, 7-6 (2)
Marco Trungelliti (ARG) bat Antoine Escoffier (FRA) : 6-4, 6-3
Chun-Hsin Tseng (TPE, n°11) bat Arthur Cazeaux (FRA, WC) : 6-1, 6-1
Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG, n°17) bat Luca Van Assche (FRA, WC) : 6-3, 6-3
Pavel Kotov (RUS) bat Hugo Grenier (FRA) : 6-3, 6-4
Alexander Ritschard (SUI) bat Laurent Lokoli (FRA, WC) : 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
Andrea Vavassori (ITA) bat Antoine Hoang (FRA) : 6-3, 3-6, 6-4
Geoffrey Blancaneaux (FRA) bat Mirza Basic (BOS) : 6-4, 6-3
Deuxième tour
Mercredi 18 mai 2022
Franco Agamenone (ITA) bat Alexandre Muller (FRA) : 7-6 (6), 6-2
Norbert Gombos (SLQ, n°10) bat Gabriel Debru (FRA, WC) : 6-4, 7-6 (5)
Sean Cuenin (FRA, WC) bat Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) : 7-6 (6), 6-4
Tim van Rijthoven (PBS) bat Enzo Couacaud (FRA) : 6-4, 7-5
Geoffrey Blancaneaux (FRA) bat Liam Broady (GBR, n°29) : 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-4
Troisième tour
Jeudi 19 mai 2022
Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) bat Sean Cuenin (FRA, WC) : 6-3, 6-4
Vendredi 20 mai 2022
Geoffrey Blancaneaux (FRA) bat Daniel Masur (ALL) : 6-1, 6-3 >>> QUALIFIE POUR LE TABLEAU PRINCIPAL
FEMMES
Premier tour
Lundi 16 mai 2022
Jessika Ponchet (FRA) bat Dea Herdzelas (BOS) : 6-3, 7-6 (0)
Grace Min (USA) bat Salma Djoubri (FRA, WC) : 3-6, 6-1, 6-1
Reka Luca Jani (HUN, n°20) bat Audrey Albie (FRA, WC) : 6-4, 6-2
Mardi 17 mai 2022
Selena Janicijevic (FRA, WC) bat Estelle Cascino (FRA, WC) : 6-4, 6-3
Ekaterine Gorgodze (GEO, n°8) bat Lois Boisson (FRA, WC) : 6-2, 6-2
Lizette Cabrera (AUS) bat Emeline Dartron (FRA, WC) : 6-3, 6-1
Tamara Korpatsch (ALL, n°7) bat Lucie Nguyen Tan (FRA, WC) : 6-0, 6-0
Océane Babel (FRA, WC) bat Alice Rame (FRA, WC) : 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
Deuxième tour
Mercredi 18 mai 2022
Jule Niemeier (ALL) bat Jessika Ponchet (FRA) : 6-4, 6-0
Irina Maria Bara (ROU) bat Selena Janicijevic (FRA, WC) : 5-7, 6-4, 6-3
Océane Babel (FRA, WC) bat Ekaterine Gorgodze (GEO, n°8) : 1-6, 6-4, 6-4
Troisième tour
Vendredi 20 mai 2022
Oksana Selekhmeteva (RUS) bat Océane Babel (FRA, WC) : 6-1, 6-4