TENNIS - ROLAND-GARROS / QUALIFICATIONS

HOMMES

Alexandre Muller (FRA)

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)

Sascha Gueymard Vayenburg (FRA, WC)

Gabriel Debru (FRA, WC)

Arthur Fils (FRA, WC)

Evan Furness (FRA, WC)

Sean Cuenin (FRA, WC)

Clément Tabur (FRA, WC)

Constant Lestienne (FRA)

Enzo Couacaud (FRA)

Antoine Escoffier (FRA)

Arthur Cazeaux (FRA, WC)

Luca Van Assche (FRA, WC)

Hugo Grenier (FRA)

Laurent Lokoli (FRA, WC)

Antoine Hoang (FRA)

Geoffrey Blancaneaux (FRA)

FEMMES

Jessika Ponchet (FRA)

Salma Djoubri (FRA, WC)

Audrey Albie (FRA, WC)

Selena Janicijevic (FRA, WC)

Estelle Cascino (FRA, WC)

Lois Boisson (FRA, WC)

Emeline Dartron (FRA, WC) : 6-3, 6-1



Lucie Nguyen Tan (FRA, WC)

Océane Babel (FRA, WC)

Alice Rame (FRA, WC)

Mission accomplie pour Geoffrey Blancaneaux ! A 23 ans, le 195eme joueur mondial s'est extirpé des qualifications de Roland-Garros et verra donc le tableau principal pour la première fois de sa carrière, grâce à sa troisième victoire de la semaine, ce vendredi face à l'Allemand Daniel Masur (233eme). Vainqueur de Roland-Garros juniors en 2016, contre un certain Felix Auger-Aliassime, le Parisien n'a pas réussi à confirmer son talent au niveau supérieur, atteignant au mieux le 195eme rang mondial, ce lundi. Mais c'est peut-être le déclic pour "Geoff", qui va gagner quatre nouvelles places lundi prochain au classement (et accessoirement au minimum 62 000 € pour prendre part au premier tour du tournoi). Il devrait savoir dans les prochaines heures le nom de son adversaire au premier tour. Cela pourrait possiblement être Felix Auger-Aliassiame, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Lucas Pouille... ou un autre qualifié.Du 16 au 20 mai 2022bat Cem Ilkel (TUR) : 6-0, 6-1bat: 6-4, 1-6, 6-2bat: 6-3, 6-4bat: 6-7 (5), 7-5, 5-3 abandonbat: 6-4, 6-4bat: 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4bat: 3-6, 6-2, 7-5bat Philipp Kohlschreiber (ALL, n°30) : 6-4, 7-6 (2)bat: 6-4, 6-3bat: 6-1, 6-1bat: 6-3, 6-3bat: 6-3, 6-4bat: 2-6, 6-4, 6-4bat: 6-3, 3-6, 6-4bat Mirza Basic (BOS) : 6-4, 6-3bat: 7-6 (6), 6-2bat: 6-4, 7-6 (5)bat Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) : 7-6 (6), 6-4bat: 6-4, 7-5bat Liam Broady (GBR, n°29) : 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-4bat: 6-3, 6-4bat Daniel Masur (ALL) : 6-1, 6-3 >>> QUALIFIE POUR LE TABLEAU PRINCIPALbat Dea Herdzelas (BOS) : 6-3, 7-6 (0)bat: 3-6, 6-1, 6-1bat: 6-4, 6-2bat: 6-4, 6-3bat: 6-2, 6-2batbat: 6-0, 6-0bat: 3-6, 6-4, 6-4bat: 6-4, 6-0bat: 5-7, 6-4, 6-3bat Ekaterine Gorgodze (GEO, n°8) : 1-6, 6-4, 6-4bat: 6-1, 6-4