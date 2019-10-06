Man City: Mendy de nouveau blessé

Titulaire en Ligue des champions dans la semaine contre Zagreb (2-0), Benjamin Mendy est forfait pour la réception de Wolverhampton, ce dimanche en Premier League. Le latéral gauche est blessé aux ischio-jambiers, comme l’a annoncé son club avant le match.

Joao Cancelo hérite du poste de latéral gauche face aux Wolves. Riyad Mahrez et Raheem Sterling accompagnent Sergio Agüero dans le secteur offensif, puisque Bernardo Silva et Gabriel Jesus sont sur le banc.

Here's how we line-up for #MCIWOL...



XI | Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, D Silva (C), Sterling, Mahrez, Aguero.



SUBS | Bravo, G Jesus, Zinchenko, Angelino, Bernardo, Foden, E Garcia.



