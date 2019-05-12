Man City: Mahrez titulaire, De Bruyne sur le banc à Brighton

Pour son match décisif dans la course au titre en Premier League, Manchester City se présente à Brighton avec un groupe des plus imposants. Pep Guardiola a décidé de laisser Kevin De Bruyne sur le banc et de titulariser Riyad Mahrez au milieu de terrain.

Pas de surprise pour le reste, puisque Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling et Sergio Agüero seront à l'avant, tandis que la défense à quatre comptera notamment Aymeric Laporte, Vincent Kompany.

Si les Citizens l'emportent face à Brighton (ou font match nul et que Liverpool ne gagne pas), ils seront sacrés champions.

Le onze mancunien: Ederson - Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko - Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez - Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero

Here’s how we line-up at the Amex Stadium! ⚽️ XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero Subs | Muric, Danilo, Stones, De Bruyne, Sané, Otamendi, Jesus @haysworldwide #BHAMCI #mancity pic.twitter.com/MsfBCLWT8w

Here's how Albion line up for their final @premierleague match of the season against @ManCity at the Amex...



Anthony Knockaert and Beram Kayal return for Solly March and Dale Stephens.



Matchday Live is presented by @SnickersUKcom.#BHAFC ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wqGeTXZPzK