Premier League

Man City: Mahrez titulaire, De Bruyne sur le banc à Brighton

Reuters

Pour son match décisif dans la course au titre en Premier League, Manchester City se présente à Brighton avec un groupe des plus imposants. Pep Guardiola a décidé de laisser Kevin De Bruyne sur le banc et de titulariser Riyad Mahrez au milieu de terrain.

Pas de surprise pour le reste, puisque Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling et Sergio Agüero seront à l'avant, tandis que la défense à quatre comptera notamment Aymeric Laporte, Vincent Kompany.

Si les Citizens l'emportent face à Brighton (ou font match nul et que Liverpool ne gagne pas), ils seront sacrés champions.

Le onze mancunien: Ederson - Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko - Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez - Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero

