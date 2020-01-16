Open d'Australie : Le tirage au sort chez les hommes

The men's draw is out, with top seed Rafael Nadal up against Hugo Dellien in round one. #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/I66CMwFLGF
Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev opens against Frances Tiafoe in the second quarter.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/015n3ZhYh4
Third seed Roger Federer takes on Steve Johnson in the third quarter of the men's draw.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/PvdoKoTpog
Second seed Novak Djokovic opens his title defence against Jan-Lennard Struff.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/dJDIWt8NFf
