NHL (play-offs) : Montréal qualifié, New York prend l'avantage contre Boston

Encore vainqueurs de Winnipeg (3-2 ap), lundi soir à Montréal dans le match 4 du deuxième tour de la Division nord, les Canadiens ont balayé Winnipeg et se sont qualifiés pour les demi-finales. Dans l'autre rencontre de la soirée, les New York Islanders ont remporté leur deuxième victoire de suite (

NHL / PLAY-OFFS 2021
2eme tour

Division est
Boston Bruins (3) - New York Islanders (4) : 2-3
Match 1 - Boston Bruins - New York Islanders : 5-2
Match 2 - Boston Bruins - New York Islanders : 3-4 (ap)
Match 3 - New York Islanders - Boston Bruins : 1-2 (ap)
Match 4 - New York Islanders - Boston Bruins : 4-1
Match 5 : Boston Bruins - New York Islanders : 4-5
Match 6 : New York Islanders - Boston Bruins le 9 juin
Match 7 (si nécessaire) : Boston Bruins - New York Islanders le 11 juin

Division nord
Winnipeg Jets (3) - Montréal Canadiens (4) : 0-4 >>> MONTREAL QUALIFIE
Match 1 - Winnipeg Jets - Montréal Canadiens : 3-5
Match 2 - Winnipeg Jets - Montréal Canadiens : 0-1
Match 3 - Montréal Canadiens - Winnipeg Jets : 5-1
Match 4 : Montréal Canadiens - Winnipeg Jets : 3-2 (ap)
