NHL (play-offs) : Montréal qualifié, New York prend l'avantage contre Boston

Plus d'infos à venir
NHL / PLAY-OFFS 2021
2eme tour
Division est
Boston Bruins (3) - New York Islanders (4) : 2-3
Match 1 - Boston Bruins - New York Islanders : 5-2
Match 2 - Boston Bruins - New York Islanders : 3-4 (ap)
Match 3 - New York Islanders - Boston Bruins : 1-2 (ap)
Match 4 - New York Islanders - Boston Bruins : 4-1
Match 5 : Boston Bruins - New York Islanders : 4-5
Match 6 : New York Islanders - Boston Bruins le 9 juin
Match 7 (si nécessaire) : Boston Bruins - New York Islanders le 11 juin
Division nord
Winnipeg Jets (3) - Montréal Canadiens (4) : 0-4 >>> MONTREAL QUALIFIE
Match 1 - Winnipeg Jets - Montréal Canadiens : 3-5
Match 2 - Winnipeg Jets - Montréal Canadiens : 0-1
Match 3 - Montréal Canadiens - Winnipeg Jets : 5-1
Match 4 : Montréal Canadiens - Winnipeg Jets : 3-2 (ap)
NHL / PLAY-OFFS 2021
2eme tour
Division est
Boston Bruins (3) - New York Islanders (4) : 2-3
Match 1 - Boston Bruins - New York Islanders : 5-2
Match 2 - Boston Bruins - New York Islanders : 3-4 (ap)
Match 3 - New York Islanders - Boston Bruins : 1-2 (ap)
Match 4 - New York Islanders - Boston Bruins : 4-1
Match 5 : Boston Bruins - New York Islanders : 4-5
Match 6 : New York Islanders - Boston Bruins le 9 juin
Match 7 (si nécessaire) : Boston Bruins - New York Islanders le 11 juin
Division nord
Winnipeg Jets (3) - Montréal Canadiens (4) : 0-4 >>> MONTREAL QUALIFIE
Match 1 - Winnipeg Jets - Montréal Canadiens : 3-5
Match 2 - Winnipeg Jets - Montréal Canadiens : 0-1
Match 3 - Montréal Canadiens - Winnipeg Jets : 5-1
Match 4 : Montréal Canadiens - Winnipeg Jets : 3-2 (ap)