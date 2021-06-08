NHL (play-offs) : Montréal qualifié, New York prend l'avantage contre Boston

Plus d'infos à venir



NHL / PLAY-OFFS 2021

2eme tour



Division est

Boston Bruins (3) - New York Islanders (4) : 2-3

Match 1 - Boston Bruins - New York Islanders : 5-2

Match 2 - Boston Bruins - New York Islanders : 3-4 (ap)

Match 3 - New York Islanders - Boston Bruins : 1-2 (ap)

Match 4 - New York Islanders - Boston Bruins : 4-1

Match 5 : Boston Bruins - New York Islanders : 4-5

Match 6 : New York Islanders - Boston Bruins le 9 juin

Match 7 (si nécessaire) : Boston Bruins - New York Islanders le 11 juin



Division nord

Winnipeg Jets (3) - Montréal Canadiens (4) : 0-4 >>> MONTREAL QUALIFIE

Match 1 - Winnipeg Jets - Montréal Canadiens : 3-5

Match 2 - Winnipeg Jets - Montréal Canadiens : 0-1

Match 3 - Montréal Canadiens - Winnipeg Jets : 5-1

Match 4 : Montréal Canadiens - Winnipeg Jets : 3-2 (ap)