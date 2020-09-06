Hockey sur glace - NHL (play-offs) : Les Islanders complètent le carré

Pour la première fois depuis 1993, les New York Islanders sont en finale de Conférence ! La franchise de Big Apple a obtenu sa qualification après un Match 7 contre Philadelphia parfaitement maîtrisé ce samedi. Comme lors du Match 1, les Islanders, pourtant moins bien classés en saison régulière (sixièmes contre premiers), se sont imposés 4-0 ! Scott Mayfield (10eme) et Andy Greene (14eme) ont inscrit les deux premiers buts new yorkais dans le premier tiers, puis Brock Nelson (32eme) et Anthony Beauvillier (54eme) ont corsé l'addition dans ce match à sens unique (16 arrêts pour le gardien Thomas Greiss). Ce sont donc les Islanders qui défieront le Tampa Bay Lightning, deuxième de la saison régulière et vainqueur 4-1 de Boston en demi-finale, en finale de Conférence. Ils mènent 2-1 dans les confrontations cette saison, avec un score cumulé de 11-6.



NHL / STANLEY CUP 2020

Deuxième tour



Conférence Est (à Toronto)



Philadelphia Flyers (1) - New York Islanders (6) : 3-4 >>> NY ISLANDERS QUALIFIES

Match 1 - Philadelphia - NY Islanders : 0-4

Match 2 - Philadelphia - NY Islanders : 4-3 (ap)

Match 3 - NY Islanders - Philadelphia : 3-1

Match 4 - NY Islanders - Philadelphia : 3-2

Match 5 - Philadelphia - NY Islanders : 4-3 (ap)

Match 6 - NY Islanders - Philadelphia : 4-5 (ap)

Match 7 - Philadelphia - NY Islanders : 0-4