Hockey sur glace - NHL (play-offs) : Colorado et Tampa Bay commencent bien

Number eight gives us goal seven!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/oW6Tyy6MlI
— p - Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 31, 2021
Tampa Bay frappe un grand coup
Du côté de la division centrale, ce deuxième tour a débuté par une surprise, avec la victoire à l'extérieur de Tampa Bay, tenant du titre mais seulement troisième de la saison régulière, à Carolina, premier. Le Lightning s'est imposé 2-1 grâce à Brayden Point (29eme) et Barclay Goodrow (53eme) contre un but de Jake Bean (42eme). Les champions 2020, portés par un Andrei Vasilevskiy à 37 arrêts, ne sont pas près de lâcher leur Coupe Stanley, et tenteront de faire le break dès mardi, toujours à Raleigh.
BARCLAY GETS. IT. DONE. pic.twitter.com/Hmtftj00uN
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 31, 2021
NHL / PLAY-OFFS 2021
2eme tour
Division centrale
Carolina Hurricanes (1) - Tampa Bay Lightning (3) : 0-1
Match 1 - Carolina Hurricanes - Tampa Bay Lighting : 1-2
Match 2 : Carolina Hurricanes - Tampa Bay Lighting le 1er juin
Match 3 : Tampa Bay Lighting - Carolina Hurricanes le 3 juin
Match 4 : Tampa Bay Lighting - Carolina Hurricanes le 5 juin
Match 5 (si nécessaire) : Carolina Hurricanes - Tampa Bay Lighting le 8 juin
Match 6 (si nécessaire) : Tampa Bay Lighting - Carolina Hurricanes le 10 juin
Match 7 (si nécessaire) : Carolina Hurricanes - Tampa Bay Lighting le 12 juin
Division ouest
Colorado Avalanche (1) - Las Vegas Golden Knights (2) : 1-0
Match 1 - Colorado Avalanche - Las Vegas Golden Knights : 7-1
>>> Stats de Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (COL) : 12 minutes de jeu, 2 tirs au but
Match 2 : Colorado Avalanche - Las Vegas Golden Knights le 2 juin
Match 3 : Las Vegas Golden Knights - Colorado Avalanche le 4 juin
Match 4 : Las Vegas Golden Knights - Colorado Avalanche le 6 juin
Match 5 (si nécessaire) : Colorado Avalanche - Las Vegas Golden Knights le 8 juin
Match 6 (si nécessaire) : Las Vegas Golden Knights - Colorado Avalanche le 10 juin
Match 7 (si nécessaire) : Colorado Avalanche - Las Vegas Golden Knights le 12 juin