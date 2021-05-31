NBA.COM : Le site officiel
NHL

Hockey sur glace - NHL (play-offs) : Colorado et Tampa Bay commencent bien

Colorado et Tampa Bay ont bien débuté leur deuxième tour de play-offs en s'imposant respectivement contre Las Vegas et à Carolina pour mener leur série 1-0.

Départ canon pour le Colorado Avalanche dans le deuxième tour des play-offs ! La franchise du seul Français présent en phases finales cette année, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, a fait honneur à son statut de n°1 de la saison régulière dans la division ouest en écrasant le deuxième, Las Vegas, sur le score de 7-1. L'équipe basée à Denver, qui avait "sweepé" St-Louis au premier tour, remporte donc son cinquième match de suite, face à une franchise du Nevada qui avait dû batailler jusqu'à un Match 7 vendredi contre Minnesota, mais qu'elle n'avait battue "que" quatre fois sur huit en saison régulière. Les buts de l'Avalanche ont été inscrits par Mikko Rantanen (5eme), Gabriel Landeskog (11eme, 35eme), Brandon Saad (22eme), le meilleur buteur actuel des play-offs Nathan MacKinnon (25eme, 38eme) et Cale Makar (56eme), alors que William Karlsson avait permis aux Golden Knights de revenir à 1-5 à la 35eme. Mercredi, Colorado aura l'occasion de signer une sixième victoire de suite... ou de perdre son premier match de phase finale.


Tampa Bay frappe un grand coup


Du côté de la division centrale, ce deuxième tour a débuté par une surprise, avec la victoire à l'extérieur de Tampa Bay, tenant du titre mais seulement troisième de la saison régulière, à Carolina, premier. Le Lightning s'est imposé 2-1 grâce à Brayden Point (29eme) et Barclay Goodrow (53eme) contre un but de Jake Bean (42eme). Les champions 2020, portés par un Andrei Vasilevskiy à 37 arrêts, ne sont pas près de lâcher leur Coupe Stanley, et tenteront de faire le break dès mardi, toujours à Raleigh.



NHL / PLAY-OFFS 2021

2eme tour

Division centrale
Carolina Hurricanes (1) - Tampa Bay Lightning (3) : 0-1
Match 1 - Carolina Hurricanes - Tampa Bay Lighting : 1-2
Match 2 : Carolina Hurricanes - Tampa Bay Lighting le 1er juin
Match 3 : Tampa Bay Lighting - Carolina Hurricanes le 3 juin
Match 4 : Tampa Bay Lighting - Carolina Hurricanes le 5 juin
Match 5 (si nécessaire) : Carolina Hurricanes - Tampa Bay Lighting le 8 juin
Match 6 (si nécessaire) : Tampa Bay Lighting - Carolina Hurricanes le 10 juin
Match 7 (si nécessaire) : Carolina Hurricanes - Tampa Bay Lighting le 12 juin

Division ouest
Colorado Avalanche (1) - Las Vegas Golden Knights (2) : 1-0
Match 1 - Colorado Avalanche - Las Vegas Golden Knights : 7-1
>>> Stats de Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (COL) : 12 minutes de jeu, 2 tirs au but
Match 2 : Colorado Avalanche - Las Vegas Golden Knights le 2 juin
Match 3 : Las Vegas Golden Knights - Colorado Avalanche le 4 juin
Match 4 : Las Vegas Golden Knights - Colorado Avalanche le 6 juin
Match 5 (si nécessaire) : Colorado Avalanche - Las Vegas Golden Knights le 8 juin
Match 6 (si nécessaire) : Las Vegas Golden Knights - Colorado Avalanche le 10 juin
Match 7 (si nécessaire) : Colorado Avalanche - Las Vegas Golden Knights le 12 juin
