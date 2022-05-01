Hockey sur glace - NHL : Le programme des play-offs

HOCKEY SUR GLACE - NHL / PLAY-OFFS 2022



Premier tour



Conférence Est

FLORIDA PANTHERS - WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Match 1 le mardi 3 mai à Sunrise

Match 2 le jeudi 5 mai à Sunrise

Match 3 le samedi 7 mai à Washington

Match 4 le lundi 9 mai à Washington

Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mercredi 11 mai à Sunrise

Match 6 (si nécessaire) le vendredi 13 mai à Washington

Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 15 mai à Sunrise



TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS - TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Match 1 le lundi 2 mai à Toronto

Match 2 le mercredi 4 mai à Toronto

Match 3 le vendredi 6 mai à Tampa

Match 4 le dimanche 8 mai à Tampa

Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mardi 10 mai à Toronto

Match 6 (si nécessaire) le jeudi 12 mai à Tampa

Match 7 (si nécessaire) le samedi 14 mai à Toronto



CAROLINA HURRICANES - BOSTON BRUINS

Match 1 le lundi 2 mai à Raleigh

Match 2 le mercredi 4 mai à Raleigh

Match 3 le vendredi 6 mai à Boston

Match 4 le dimanche 8 mai à Boston

Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mardi 10 mai à Raleigh

Match 6 (si nécessaire) le jeudi 12 mai à Boston

Match 7 (si nécessaire) le samedi 14 mai à Raleigh



NEW YORK RANGERS - PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Match 1 le mardi 3 mai à New York

Match 2 le jeudi 5 mai à New York

Match 3 le samedi 7 mai à Pittsburgh

Match 4 le lundi 9 mai à Pittsburgh

Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mercredi 11 mai à New York

Match 6 (si nécessaire) le vendredi 13 mai à Pittsburgh

Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 15 mai à New York



Conférence Ouest

COLORADO AVALANCHE - NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Match 1 le mardi 3 mai à Denver

Match 2 le jeudi 5 mai à Denver

Match 3 le samedi 7 mai à Nashville

Match 4 le lundi 9 mai à Nashville

Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mercredi 11 mai à Denver

Match 6 (si nécessaire) le vendredi 13 mai à Nashville

Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 15 mai à Denver



MINNESOTA WILD - ST. LOUIS BLUES

Match 1 le lundi 2 mai à Saint Paul

Match 2 le mercredi 4 mai à Saint Paul

Match 3 le vendredi 6 mai à St. Louis

Match 4 le dimanche 8 mai à St. Louis

Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mardi 10 mai à Saint Paul

Match 6 (si nécessaire) le jeudi 12 mai à St. Louis

Match 7 (si nécessaire) le samedi 14 mai à Saint Paul



CALGARY FLAMES - DALLAS STARS

Match 1 le mardi 3 mai à Calgary

Match 2 le jeudi 5 mai à Calgary

Match 3 le samedi 7 mai à Dallas

Match 4 le lundi 9 mai à Dallas

Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mercredi 11 mai à Calgary

Match 6 (si nécessaire) le vendredi 13 mai à Dallas

Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 15 mai à Calgary



EDMONTON OILERS - LOS ANGELES KINGS

Match 1 le lundi 2 mai à Edmonton

Match 2 le mercredi 4 mai à Edmonton

Match 3 le vendredi 6 mai à Los Angeles

Match 4 le dimanche 8 mai à Los Angeles

Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mardi 10 mai à Edmonton

Match 6 (si nécessaire) le jeudi 12 mai à Los Angeles

Match 7 (si nécessaire) le samedi 14 mai à Edmonton



Demi-finales

Conférence Est

FLORIDA PANTHERS ou WASHINGTON CAPITALS - TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS ou TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

CAROLINA HURRICANES ou BOSTON BRUINS - NEW YORK RANGERS ou PITTSBURGH PENGUINS



Conférence Ouest

COLORADO AVALANCHE ou NASHVILLE PREDATORS - MINNESOTA WILD ou ST. LOUIS BLUES

CALGARY FLAMES ou DALLAS STARS - EDMONTON OILERS ou LOS ANGELES KINGS