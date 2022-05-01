Hockey sur glace - NHL : Le programme des play-offs

HOCKEY SUR GLACE - NHL / PLAY-OFFS 2022
Premier tour
Conférence Est
FLORIDA PANTHERS - WASHINGTON CAPITALS
Match 1 le mardi 3 mai à Sunrise
Match 2 le jeudi 5 mai à Sunrise
Match 3 le samedi 7 mai à Washington
Match 4 le lundi 9 mai à Washington
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mercredi 11 mai à Sunrise
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le vendredi 13 mai à Washington
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 15 mai à Sunrise
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS - TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Match 1 le lundi 2 mai à Toronto
Match 2 le mercredi 4 mai à Toronto
Match 3 le vendredi 6 mai à Tampa
Match 4 le dimanche 8 mai à Tampa
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mardi 10 mai à Toronto
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le jeudi 12 mai à Tampa
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le samedi 14 mai à Toronto
CAROLINA HURRICANES - BOSTON BRUINS
Match 1 le lundi 2 mai à Raleigh
Match 2 le mercredi 4 mai à Raleigh
Match 3 le vendredi 6 mai à Boston
Match 4 le dimanche 8 mai à Boston
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mardi 10 mai à Raleigh
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le jeudi 12 mai à Boston
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le samedi 14 mai à Raleigh
NEW YORK RANGERS - PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
Match 1 le mardi 3 mai à New York
Match 2 le jeudi 5 mai à New York
Match 3 le samedi 7 mai à Pittsburgh
Match 4 le lundi 9 mai à Pittsburgh
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mercredi 11 mai à New York
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le vendredi 13 mai à Pittsburgh
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 15 mai à New York
Conférence Ouest
COLORADO AVALANCHE - NASHVILLE PREDATORS
Match 1 le mardi 3 mai à Denver
Match 2 le jeudi 5 mai à Denver
Match 3 le samedi 7 mai à Nashville
Match 4 le lundi 9 mai à Nashville
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mercredi 11 mai à Denver
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le vendredi 13 mai à Nashville
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 15 mai à Denver
MINNESOTA WILD - ST. LOUIS BLUES
Match 1 le lundi 2 mai à Saint Paul
Match 2 le mercredi 4 mai à Saint Paul
Match 3 le vendredi 6 mai à St. Louis
Match 4 le dimanche 8 mai à St. Louis
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mardi 10 mai à Saint Paul
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le jeudi 12 mai à St. Louis
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le samedi 14 mai à Saint Paul
CALGARY FLAMES - DALLAS STARS
Match 1 le mardi 3 mai à Calgary
Match 2 le jeudi 5 mai à Calgary
Match 3 le samedi 7 mai à Dallas
Match 4 le lundi 9 mai à Dallas
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mercredi 11 mai à Calgary
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le vendredi 13 mai à Dallas
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 15 mai à Calgary
EDMONTON OILERS - LOS ANGELES KINGS
Match 1 le lundi 2 mai à Edmonton
Match 2 le mercredi 4 mai à Edmonton
Match 3 le vendredi 6 mai à Los Angeles
Match 4 le dimanche 8 mai à Los Angeles
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mardi 10 mai à Edmonton
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le jeudi 12 mai à Los Angeles
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le samedi 14 mai à Edmonton
Demi-finales
Conférence Est
FLORIDA PANTHERS ou WASHINGTON CAPITALS - TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS ou TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
CAROLINA HURRICANES ou BOSTON BRUINS - NEW YORK RANGERS ou PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
Conférence Ouest
COLORADO AVALANCHE ou NASHVILLE PREDATORS - MINNESOTA WILD ou ST. LOUIS BLUES
CALGARY FLAMES ou DALLAS STARS - EDMONTON OILERS ou LOS ANGELES KINGS
